Used 1990 Mercury Sable Consumer Reviews
Great Car- "The Eichmobile"
A friend just inherited another vehicle from a family member, so he gave me his 1990 Sable, which was given to him by another mutual friend of ours when the same thing happened to her, and it was given to her by another family member when she went to Bible College in Chicago. So it is sort of a congregational heirloom? Well, I have only had the car for a week, and I already own an 03 Taurus, I actually like the old Sable over the Taurus. It has a fine Cadillac ride to it, and the motor runs like new. The transmission needs some TLC, which I will soon take care of. The paint job is shot, but I am hoping to fix that next year, if the car makes it through the brutal Iowa winter weather.
Was the best family car!
I've owned this car for 9 years now, bought it in 97 with 96,000 miles on it and used it a lot for camping trips through the years. At 240,000 miles now it just now started breaking down with major mechanics problems. It was THE most reliable car I ever owned. Recent mechanical works were: waterpump & thermostat, wheelbarrings, front & rear breaks & lines, starter, alternator, muffler sytem. Biggest issues now are catalytic converter, flywheel, power steering and fuel injector going out, but that after nearly 1/4 million miles and the car is 16 yrs. old. The paint job is gone and it has some rust by the doors. This car has never seen a garage in it's life. It was built to last and that it did.
Best Car Ever
I bought my 1990 Merc. Sable in May of '98 w/76K miles. After 7 years and 100k later the car runs like when i first bought it; EXCELLENT. I have performed the maintenance religiously (changed oil every 3K, etc.). The only things I have replaced on the car are the rack and pinion, front struts and new tires. The car has never broken down and it is the most reliable car that we have compared to our other cars who are always visiting the shop for repairs.
My Mercury Sable
My sable is the first car that i have ever had. yes it is an older car but it is more durable than some of the newer cars. i have been in 3 wrecks since i got it and only the last two have done significant damage although only one of them was my fault.
Ford SUCKS
Does Ford know how to make a car that's transmission doesn't crap out by design? Does Ford know how to make 3.8L engines that aren't so poorly designed that most all heads crack before 80k miles???
