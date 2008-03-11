Used 1990 Mercury Sable for Sale Near Me
22 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 92,972 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,499
- 58,511 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,459
- 136,434 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,799
- 102,196 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,998$1,104 Below Market
- 183,957 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,995$582 Below Market
- 162,434 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,800$532 Below Market
- 83,682 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,450
- 78,587 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,877
- 151,374 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995
- 74,614 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 41,497 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000
- 140,331 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000
- 146,569 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,800
- 78,469 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,000
- 156,901 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$5,449
- 113,584 miles
$5,597
- 121,438 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$995
- 145,629 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Sable searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Sable
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Sable
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.89 Reviews
Report abuse
Eichmobile,11/03/2008
A friend just inherited another vehicle from a family member, so he gave me his 1990 Sable, which was given to him by another mutual friend of ours when the same thing happened to her, and it was given to her by another family member when she went to Bible College in Chicago. So it is sort of a congregational heirloom? Well, I have only had the car for a week, and I already own an 03 Taurus, I actually like the old Sable over the Taurus. It has a fine Cadillac ride to it, and the motor runs like new. The transmission needs some TLC, which I will soon take care of. The paint job is shot, but I am hoping to fix that next year, if the car makes it through the brutal Iowa winter weather.
Related Mercury Sable info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2013
- Used Aston Martin DB11 2015
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2014
- Used Ferrari California T 2013
- Used Lotus Evora GT 2011
- Used Ford Escape Hybrid 2010
- Used Subaru Tribeca 2012
- Used Volvo XC70 2011
- Used Audi S6 2010
- Used BMW X5 M 2012
- Used Audi TT RS 2012
- Used Nissan Cube 2012
- Used Audi TT 2014
- Used Suzuki SX4 2011
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2014
- Used Saab 9-5 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Volkswagen EuroVan
- Used Lexus RX 350L
- Used Volkswagen Phaeton
- Used Ferrari Portofino
- Used BMW M6
- Used Dodge Neon
- Used BMW X3 M
- Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
- Used Aston Martin DB11
- Used Lexus UX 250h
- Used Cadillac XLR-V
- Used Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
- Used GMC Safari
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Norfolk VA
- Used Mercury Milan Memphis TN
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Stone Mountain GA
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Providence RI
- Used Mercury Milan Ashburn VA
- Used Mercury Milan Arlington VA
- Used Mercury Milan Wichita KS
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Winston Salem NC
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Hollywood FL
- Used Mercury Milan Fredericksburg VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 New Germany MN
- Used Mercury Mariner 2010 Baltimore MD
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 Kansas City MO
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020