Estimated values
1990 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$630
|$1,433
|$1,868
|Clean
|$554
|$1,263
|$1,647
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,206
|Rough
|$251
|$586
|$764
Estimated values
1990 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$677
|$1,448
|$1,868
|Clean
|$595
|$1,277
|$1,647
|Average
|$432
|$935
|$1,206
|Rough
|$269
|$592
|$764
Estimated values
1990 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$634
|$1,434
|$1,868
|Clean
|$558
|$1,265
|$1,647
|Average
|$405
|$926
|$1,206
|Rough
|$252
|$586
|$764
Estimated values
1990 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$630
|$1,433
|$1,868
|Clean
|$554
|$1,263
|$1,647
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,206
|Rough
|$251
|$586
|$764