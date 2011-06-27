Vehicle overview

Part minivan, part station wagon and part luxury crossover, the 2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class is several cars rolled into one. Essentially a luxurious alternative for those who would never consider a traditional minivan, the R-Class seats six or seven passengers rather than the seven or eight you could fit into a minivan or SUV. However, those six or seven passengers will be pampered by one of the finest interiors of any people hauler on the planet. If you have the means to splurge on this kind of transportation, the R-Class is an intriguing upgrade from the Honda Odysseys of the world.

Roughly 35 percent of R-Class components are shared with the M-Class SUV, and both models are built in Alabama. Still, the R-Class, which is offered in R350 and R320 Bluetec trim levels, is very much its own vehicle. At 203 inches long, the R-Class extends past the E-Class wagon by a foot. It's also longer than rivals like the Audi Q7 and Cadillac SRX.

All that length pays dividends inside. Both second- and third-row passengers have more than adequate room to stretch out. For quick trips, there's an optional seventh seat, but this is not a road-trip seat for anyone. New navigation and audio options this year enhance the luxury feel of the R-Class and also make it possible to add Bluetooth, surround-sound and iPod integration. But the biggest news this year is the introduction of the R320 Bluetec trim level, which features an updated version of Mercedes' turbodiesel engine that's now 50-state legal in terms of emissions.

The one main drawback to the 2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class is its rear doors. Where minivans use parking-lot-friendly sliding doors, the R uses traditional swing-out doors, and these doors are quite large. The good news here is that the door openings are nice and wide, making it easy for passengers to get in and out. Unfortunately, they're so heavy and long that kids may not be able to open or close them without help.

To some extent, the R-Class leaves us scratching our heads, wondering why a prospective buyer wouldn't just get a minivan instead. With a taller roof, power-sliding side doors and many of the high-end features of a Benz, upscale trim levels of traditional minivans simply make more sense. But if you absolutely must have a three-pointed star on your hood and no-compromises luxury in your cabin, the R-Class will certainly serve you well as a family wagon.