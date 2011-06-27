  1. Home
2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable for six adults, quiet ride, sumptuous interior.
  • Long rear doors are a hassle in parking lots, lack of torque from gasoline V6, pricey for what is essentially a glorified minivan.
Edmunds' Expert Review

While something of an outlier among people haulers, the opulent 2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class remains a competent and versatile luxury family vehicle.

Vehicle overview

Part minivan, part station wagon and part luxury crossover, the 2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class is several cars rolled into one. Essentially a luxurious alternative for those who would never consider a traditional minivan, the R-Class seats six or seven passengers rather than the seven or eight you could fit into a minivan or SUV. However, those six or seven passengers will be pampered by one of the finest interiors of any people hauler on the planet. If you have the means to splurge on this kind of transportation, the R-Class is an intriguing upgrade from the Honda Odysseys of the world.

Roughly 35 percent of R-Class components are shared with the M-Class SUV, and both models are built in Alabama. Still, the R-Class, which is offered in R350 and R320 Bluetec trim levels, is very much its own vehicle. At 203 inches long, the R-Class extends past the E-Class wagon by a foot. It's also longer than rivals like the Audi Q7 and Cadillac SRX.

All that length pays dividends inside. Both second- and third-row passengers have more than adequate room to stretch out. For quick trips, there's an optional seventh seat, but this is not a road-trip seat for anyone. New navigation and audio options this year enhance the luxury feel of the R-Class and also make it possible to add Bluetooth, surround-sound and iPod integration. But the biggest news this year is the introduction of the R320 Bluetec trim level, which features an updated version of Mercedes' turbodiesel engine that's now 50-state legal in terms of emissions.

The one main drawback to the 2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class is its rear doors. Where minivans use parking-lot-friendly sliding doors, the R uses traditional swing-out doors, and these doors are quite large. The good news here is that the door openings are nice and wide, making it easy for passengers to get in and out. Unfortunately, they're so heavy and long that kids may not be able to open or close them without help.

To some extent, the R-Class leaves us scratching our heads, wondering why a prospective buyer wouldn't just get a minivan instead. With a taller roof, power-sliding side doors and many of the high-end features of a Benz, upscale trim levels of traditional minivans simply make more sense. But if you absolutely must have a three-pointed star on your hood and no-compromises luxury in your cabin, the R-Class will certainly serve you well as a family wagon.

2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class models

The 2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class is a large luxury crossover wagon with seating for six or seven passengers. Two versions are available, the R350 and the R320 Bluetec, and they are equipped similarly.

Standard equipment on the R350 includes 18-inch alloy wheels, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, Mercedes' COMAND driver interface, bird's-eye maple accents, a power driver seat, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control and a single-CD stereo with eight speakers and a glovebox-mounted auxiliary audio jack.

Most desirable options are rolled into pricey packages, although a handful can be selected à la carte. Among the more notable add-ons are a second-row bench seat that allows seating for seven, leather upholstery, burl walnut trim, an excellent 12-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system, a hard-drive-based navigation system with a rearview camera and real-time traffic updates, Bluetooth, satellite radio and park-assist sensors. Other available accoutrements include a panoramic glass sunroof, 19- or 20-inch wheels, keyless ignition, power and heated front seats, a power rear liftgate, three-zone climate control, a rear-seat entertainment system, adaptive cruise control a glovebox-mounted six-CD changer and a dedicated iPod interface.

2009 Highlights

Changes for the 2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class include the introduction of the 50-state-compliant R320 Bluetec diesel engine in place of the diesel-powered R320 CDI, which was not available in every state. Additionally, a sunroof is now standard, and a new audio and navigation head unit debuts with HD radio, real-time traffic updates, Bluetooth, an iPod interface and new voice controls for various features. Finally, last year's rear-wheel-drive R350 has been dropped, which means all R-Class models are now equipped with all-wheel drive.

Performance & mpg

The R350's 3.5-liter gas-burning V6 pumps out 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The new R320 Bluetec V6 turbodiesel is good for just 210 hp but cranks out a beefy 398 lb-ft of torque. Both engines route their power to all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission. In terms of fuel economy, the R350 gets an estimated 15 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined. Opting for the R320 Bluetec raises those numbers to 18/24/21 mpg.

Safety

All R-Class models are outfitted with rollover-sensing stability control, antilock disc brakes with brake assist, active front head restraints, side-impact airbags for first- and second-row passengers and side curtain airbags for all three rows.

Driving

The 2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class hides its length reasonably well when you're at the helm, but you'll never mistake it for a traditional wagon. We highly recommend the optional park-assist system for maneuvering in tight quarters. That said, the R's steeply raked windshield affords excellent sight lines, and its substantial heft and autobahn breeding yield exemplary high-speed stability. Throw in appropriately subdued noise levels and a compliant ride, and you've got all the ingredients of a world-class long-distance cruiser.

Aggressive cornering is naturally not the R's forte, yet the four-wheel independent suspension and available Airmatic air suspension system admirably quell excess body motions. Still, if you're looking for a more responsive drive, there are several luxury crossovers available that are more involving. Even the equally large Ford Flex feels lighter on its feet. The V6-powered R350 is acceptable in terms of acceleration but won't win any drag races. The turbodiesel offers satisfactory grunt along with significantly better fuel economy.

Interior

The interior of the 2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class is both posh and functional. Gauges are large and easily read at a glance, most controls are ergonomically sound and appointments are generally befitting an upscale vehicle. All R-Class models seat six in rare comfort, and the R's combination of elongated rear doors and slick spring-loaded second-row chairs helps to facilitate third-row access. Moreover, with the second- and third-row seats folded forward, the R-Class can hold 85 cubic feet of cargo -- less than a minivan for sure, but on par with other luxury crossovers.

The seventh-seat option, however, is a mixed bag. Wedged between the second-row buckets, the extra seat does add to the R-Class' versatility. But with noticeably firmer bolstering than the others, a seatback that encroaches on third-row knee room when in use and a too-narrow width for adult frames, it makes a questionable addition. Audiophiles will love the Harman Kardon stereo, which now includes true 5.1 surround-sound capability in addition to DSP-driven faux surround sound. The new display screen looks better and lends the R Class' map and menu screens an upscale look.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class.

5(90%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ultimate Wagon
Roy,10/25/2010
We have owned this car (staton wagon) for approx 1-1/2 years. Through this time it has been found to be totally reliable, with zero repairs needed and only oil changes along with scheduled maintenance. We live in Alberta where the the winter weather can be vary from intermittent freeze thaw, providing ice and snow and slush. With the vehicle weighing 5100 lbs, all wheel drive, traction and brake control; it handles all these conditions at posted speed limits while sitting back in luxury. At -40 deg there is no need for block heater, as this car starts every time. Also for a 5100 lb car it still gets 30+ mpg. Compared to North American cars this one has ample head room for me being 6'4" tall.
A Great Ride for a Family!
NDavis,02/14/2010
We purchased this car in August and been thrilled ever since! We are a family with three children and switched from an 2002 Odyssey. I have found that cargo space is adequate for regular shopping and school backpacks, sport equipment, etc. Longer trips are fine with a cargo box on top. The gas mileage that we are getting is phenomenal compared to the 2002 minivan and the car is a blast to drive (certainly in comparison to a minivan :). Safety of the vehicle is great, we've been rear ended on the highway and everyone was fine..the car really absorbed the impact well. I'm looking forward to driving this car for a very long time.
Huge gas saving
R Class Limo,05/02/2010
Mercedes built and Mercedes quality! So far I have driven this vehicle 20K miles (city & highway) and am getting an average of 25 mpg. Why we are not adopting diesel technology here in the USA is beyond me, makes much more sense than the Hybrid which can never be economical for the larger vehicle until the battery technology is radically improved. Mercedes service is expensive, they sell the bluetec additive at $50/gal, the same solution (same ISO#) can be bought at Pilot truck stops for $6/gal?
Best family vehicle
coladin,09/16/2010
Coming from an XC90, an exceptional family vehicle, we are now back in a car, along one, but a car nonetheless. Tonnes of space, great ride and handling considering its size and the mileage is amazing. Whereas the XC90 struggled to get 240 miles for 19 gallons of gas, the R gets an easy 380 of pure city driving. Plus, it has great torque and very driveable and people always seem to notice it, it is very handsome with the AMG package and 19 inch wheels.
See all 10 reviews of the 2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
7-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
210 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class
More About This Model

You know all those millionaire parents who are stuck ferrying their kids around in lowly minivans? Yeah, neither do we; we'd imagine the hired help usually takes care of that sort of thing. But this was evidently the target demographic for the Mercedes-Benz R-Class when it debuted a few years back. Here was a sleek six- or seven-seat people hauler with a luxurious interior and cool conventional rear doors instead of dorky sliding ones — perfect for well-heeled moms and dads who wanted to avoid the dreaded minivan stigma. Except the R-Class was practically dead on arrival in the U.S., recording consistently lethargic sales numbers as would-be buyers chose top-of-the-line minivan models or premium SUVs instead.

Enter the 2009 Mercedes-Benz R320 Bluetec, a better-late-than-never attempt to inject some life into the R-Class lineup. The big news is the R320's clean-burning Bluetec 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 (shared with the GL320 and ML320), which meets the EPA's stringent 2010 emissions requirements for 50-state certification. Diesels have long been a fixture in European-market vehicles, but they're more tightly regulated in the U.S. Thanks to Bluetec, R-Class buyers can enjoy all the benefits of diesel power, including superior fuel economy and a reputation for durability, with the full blessing of Uncle Sam.

However, it's unlikely that this new power plant will single-handedly reverse the R-Class' fortunes. While the R320's combined EPA rating of 20 mpg is significantly better than the gas-powered R350 4Matic's 16 mpg, diesel costs 40 cents more per gallon than gas as of this writing. If diesel and gas are priced at $3.80 and $3.40, respectively, and the EPA's combined ratings are on the mark, then the R320 will cost barely 2 cents less per mile at the pump than the R350 4Matic, saving you a measly $2,000 over 100,000 miles. Moreover, if you can afford to drop $60 large on a new car, you're probably not too concerned about paying for gas in the first place.

To its credit, the Bluetec engine performs well enough, and the R320 is generally a pleasant vehicle, whether you're driving or riding. But we're afraid those well-heeled parents have already voted with their wallets — the R-Class simply isn't what wealthy shoppers want for their family transportation needs.

Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Overview

The Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class is offered in the following submodels: R-Class Wagon, R-Class Diesel. Available styles include R350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), and R320 BlueTEC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A).

