Vehicle overview

Though Mercedes describes the 2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class as a "crossover," the company's definition of that term would seem to be a bit different than everyone else's. The R-Class is more part minivan, part station wagon and part luxury crossover. Even so, for those looking for a large luxury-badged family vehicle that's capable of seating six people in comfort, this Mercedes could fill the bill.

At 203 inches long, the R-Class extends past regular crossovers like the Audi Q7 or BMW X5. All that length pays dividends inside. Both second- and third-row passengers have more than adequate room to stretch out. There's also an optional seventh seat, though adults will really only find it comfortable on short trips. As for power, Mercedes used to offer V8 power in the R-Class, but currently there are just two V6s. The clean-diesel V6 is our preferred choice thanks to its superior power and fuel economy.

Overall, the big, comfortable and luxurious 2010 R-Class is a legitimate choice for family transport. Yet we think most people would be happier with other choices. The related Ford Flex and Lincoln MKT might not be as prestigious, but both offer a powerful turbocharged engine and the Flex has more third-row seat room. Other choices include Mercedes' own G-Class or even a top minivan like the Honda Odyssey. But if you absolutely must have a three-pointed star on your hood and no-compromises luxury in your cabin, the R-Class will certainly serve you well.