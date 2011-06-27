Vehicle overview

The Mercedes-Benz R-Class has always been a vehicle without a clear identity. "Luxurious SUV-based minivan-ish wagon" doesn't have quite the same ring to it as Mercedes' moniker of choice -- "Sports Tourer" -- but that's as close as we can come to pinning down what the heck the R-Class is. Unfortunately for Mercedes, the R-Class, now entering its third year of production, has also turned out to be a vehicle without enough buyers. That should explain why Mercedes will hand you the keys to a 2008 model for about $42,000, down from about $48,000 in 2006.

As a further consequence of slow sales, the R500 and its robust V8 are no longer available. Nor, to the chagrin of deranged speed-freak socialites everywhere, is the R63 AMG, a 503-horsepower, physics-defying rocket sled that began and ended its stateside run in 2007. That leaves the R-Class lineup with two V6-equipped and hence not overly sporting "Sports Tourers" for 2008: the gas-powered R350, offered with either two-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, and the all-wheel drive-only R320 CDI turbodiesel.

Roughly 35 percent of R-Class components are shared with the M-Class SUV, its production-line partner at Mercedes' Tuscaloosa, Alabama, plant. Still, the 2008 Mercedes-Benz R-Class is very much its own vehicle. Of particular note is its prodigious length: At 203 inches from stem to stern, the R-Class is 3 inches longer than the rival Audi Q7, 8 inches longer than the similarly conceived Cadillac SRX and a foot longer than Mercedes' own E-Class station wagon.

The payoff is inside, where extraordinary spaciousness awaits. Third-row residents have rarely had it so good, as the R's roomy rearmost buckets pamper them in first-class fashion. The fore- and aft-adjustable second-row chairs are even more accommodating, though the newly optional seventh seat, which slots in between them, is only useful for quick trips. Lavish materials serve notice that this isn't your typical mommy-mobile. Less impressive, however, are the oversized conventional rear doors, which ostensibly facilitate third-row access but prove cumbersome in cozy parking spots. They're also heavy enough that small children might find closing them a challenge. Neither malady afflicts minivan buyers, who can enjoy power-operated sliding doors -- and probably every other option on the features list -- for considerably less coin.

But aping lowly minivans is hardly this Benz's raison d'être. Rather, it aims to provide carlike handling and SUV-grade versatility in a premium package capable of coddling six full-sized adults -- and in this narrow mission the R-Class largely succeeds. Indeed, it may be the only vehicle on the market that can cover all these bases. Sans V8 power, though, the 2008 Mercedes-Benz R-Class predictably has a harder time putting the "Sport" in "Sports Tourer." If this strikes you as a significant concern, and you can live with less generous third-row accommodations, swifter seven-passenger crossovers such as the Acura MDX, Cadillac SRX V8 or even Mercedes' own GL-Class may be more your speed.