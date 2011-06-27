Vehicle overview

You didn't think the 2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class was going to be a flash in the pan, did you? Trust us; there were plenty of automotive critics who did. After years of disappointing sales of this high-end people mover, many thought the R-Class would die a quick death. But for 2011 the Mercedes-Benz R-Class gets a new lease on life thanks to updated styling that should hold greater appeal to traditional Benz buyers.

This time around, the designers did a much better job of making the R-Class look like a real Mercedes instead of some oddly proportioned passenger van. Almost everything up front has been restyled to look more like the sedans and SUVs in Mercedes' lineup. Other updates include new sideview mirrors, new wheels, LED running lights, a revised rear bumper/lower fascia (with integrated exhaust outlets) and LED taillights.

Apart from new saddle-style second- and third-row headrests, new wood accents and a revised instrument display, there are no big upgrades to the interior. Thankfully, not much is needed, as the luxurious and spacious cabin has been one of the more worthwhile features of the R-Class, with plenty of room for both second- and third-row passengers to stretch out. Under the hood it's the status quo as well, with the relatively fuel-efficient turbodiesel engine found in the R350 Bluetec model being the main draw.

Given these appreciated but relatively minor changes, our advice regarding the 2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class remains consistent. Thanks to its roomy, comfortable and plush interior, the R-Class is a fine choice for family transport, particularly if you're after something with luxury-brand cachet. Yet there are other worthwhile and less expensive choices. The 2011 Ford Flex and related 2011 Lincoln MKT might not be as prestigious, but both offer a powerful turbocharged V6-engine option (and the Flex has more third-row seat room). One should also consider the 2011 Honda Odyssey or 2011 Toyota Sienna, both of which have been redesigned this year and can be customized with plenty of luxury features.