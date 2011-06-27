  1. Home
2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wide range of engine choices, seating for six, functions much like a luxury minivan but without the associated mommy-mobile stigma.
  • Long and heavy rear doors, gasoline V6 is short on low-end torque, high price for glorified minivan functionality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The price of admission is high, but the six-passenger 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class wagon is an elegant and practical alternative to minivan ownership.

Vehicle overview

What exactly is the 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class? If you fall in step with Mercedes' marketing pitch, you'd be inclined to think it's a "sports tourer," a vehicle that busts market segment types by combining the best qualities of a car, SUV and minivan. People of a more skeptical nature might just declare, "Isn't it just an oversized station wagon?" No matter what you believe, however, there's no denying that the R-Class is an intriguing vehicle that represents a luxurious and powerful form of family transport.

The R-Class debuted last year as an all-new vehicle. Mercedes-Benz derived inspiration from its 2002 Vision GST ("Grand Sports Tourer") concept vehicle, and much of the R's underlying hardware is related to the current M-Class. When you first see it in person, you might be surprised by its size. The R-Class, which is available as the R350, the R500 and, as new additions for 2007, the R320 CDI and R63 AMG, is big. At 203 inches long, an R-Class extends past an E-Class wagon by a foot.

Fortunately, that size does translate into plenty of room inside. This Benz features three rows of two-passenger seating. The second-row captain's chairs are quite comfortable and even the third row is suitable for adults as long as trip durations are moderate. For access, there are two traditional rear doors. Though the doors open wide and avoid the minivan-like styling inherent in sliding rear doors, they are quite long and heavy. The former can pose a problem in tight parking lots, while small children seated in back can have difficultly dealing with the latter.

Still, the positives far outweigh the negatives for Mercedes' "sports tourer." It's roomy, stylish and can be packed with just about all of Benz's latest techno toys. It also comes standard with all-wheel drive to provide extra traction in times of inclement weather. For those wanting a versatile luxury vehicle that deftly sidesteps the perceived stigma of a minivan (or an SUV, for that matter), the 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class makes a lot of sense.

2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class models

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class is a large luxury wagon that provides seating for six passengers. There are four trim levels available: R350, R320 CDI, R500 and R63 AMG. The R350 and R320 CDI are equipped similarly and come standard with 17-inch wheels, heated outside mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, dual-zone automatic climate control, real maple wood trim, a power driver seat, the COMAND interface and a CD player with an auxiliary input jack. Stepping up to the R500 provides 18-inch wheels and heated front seats. The flagship R63 AMG features special interior and exterior styling details, a sport-tuned air suspension, 20-inch wheels, stronger brakes, sport seats and much of the additional equipment detailed below as standard.

Options for the lower three trim levels are mostly grouped in large (and expensive) packages. Exterior or mechanical upgrades include a Panorama sunroof, power rear quarter windows, a power rear liftgate, park assist sensors, an adjustable air suspension, adaptive xenon HID headlights and an AMG Sport styling package with 19-inch wheels. Inside, you can further equip the R-Class with leather upholstery, rear seat heaters, a power passenger seat, driver-seat memory and tri-zone climate control. Satellite radio, a Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system, the TeleAid emergency call system, a navigation system with a rearview camera, a rear-seat entertainment system, adaptive cruise control and remote entry/start are also available.

2007 Highlights

Two new trim levels, the R320 CDI and the R63 AMG, are available this year. The R320 CDI has a diesel-fueled engine for enhanced fuel economy, while the R63 AMG is modified for high performance and comes equipped with a 503-horsepower V8.

Performance & mpg

Each trim level has a distinct engine. The R350 has a 3.5-liter V6 that develops 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The R320 CDI is diesel-powered. Its 3.0-liter turbocharged engine is capable of 215 hp and a stout 398 lb-ft of torque and, like most diesels, provides impressive fuel mileage (21/28 mpg) and range. Buyers should be aware, however, that the R320 CDI is not for sale in California, Maine, Massachusetts, New York or Vermont due to stricter diesel emissions standards.

The remaining trims come equipped with V8 engines. The 5.0-liter V8 in the R500 is capable of 302 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. For the R63 AMG, Mercedes installs a monstrous 6.3-liter V8 that makes 503 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. Mercedes says the R63 can hit 60 mph in 4.9 seconds -- as quick or quicker than a Porsche Cayman S. All models are fitted with a seven-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Driving

With the standard suspension, body motion is adequately controlled, but opting for Mercedes' Airmatic air suspension system ensures just the right damping for all situations. This is no sports car, but for what it is, Mercedes engineers did themselves proud. The seven-speed transmission has a lot to do with the vehicle's impressive performance; although we think it could downshift a little quicker, it's geared perfectly and clicks off swift upshifts when the driver has his foot down. The 3.5-liter V6 lacks punch off the line but pulls respectably once up and running; the diesel V6 has the opposite problem, as it has plenty of grunt down low but gets a little breathless at highway speeds. The R500 is a solid (but pricier) compromise between the two, while the R63 AMG earns the top prize for "most demented" minivan.

Interior

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class wagon's interior is plush and smart in design. Gauges are well placed and controls are mostly intuitive. The vehicle comfortably seats six; even the two rearmost seats are pretty comfortable for adults. Mercedes has made third-row access easy by expanding the length of the rear doors and putting both second-row seats on spring-loaded hinges. They jump out of the way with the flick of a lever, and snap back into place just as easily. With the second- and third-row seats lowered, the R-Class can hold 85 cubic feet of cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

MUST READ!!! - Cash Test
usarmy89delta,03/06/2012
R350 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
After reading some review Ive decided to write my own. In 2008 I bought for my spouse an R350 4Matic. We drove it and took it on trips all the time and never gave us any trouble (except a few blown lights) and eventually put close to 40k miles on it. On June 2010 my wife was driving in the city with both our kids when an elderly lady wich had a suspended licence drove right into her lane (she crashed head on). When I arrived I saw the car totalled but my wife and kids with out a scratch on. The car's crash alert system had been activated (it moved the drivers seat all the way forward, it moved the steering wheel, cut the engine and even placed the hazards lights on).
Comfortable family mover.
doufitz,10/16/2006
"No" "Never" The replies were always the same when I asked my wife if she would like a minivan for transporting our three kids. She wouldn't even consider the R class, looked too much like a van. So I brought one home anyway..and she came around to the idea of a large wagon. It fits the family of 5 perfectly and room for a friend. Interior is top notch, nice auto tailgate and panoramic roof. 2D Navigation is adequate. It is a joy to drive, looking forward to a long road trip. It is an evolutionary vehicle design, kids would never fit in smaller 3rd row. Extremely happy with vehicle, have owned 5 other MBs, best fit and finish, a few electronic SRS realated messages, otherwise great.
Best MB I ever had.
Karl Klaft,12/07/2006
Most comfortable and quiet Mercedes Benz I ever had. Safety is outstanding. Handling is wonderful and the space for the sitting area excellent. Overall this car is the most recommendable vehicle for long distance convenient driving.
fantastic, safe, comfortable people hauler. Reliability issues
fgxtom,07/01/2013
I love this car. We took it on a 4000 mile family rip a month after buying it. It is the most comfortable people hauler I have ever driven or ridden in. For people hauling it can not be topped. It gets fair mileage. I had the Yakima swingman 4 bike rack on it with 4 large bikes. We still averaged 25 mpg at 70 to 75 mph. As I said this thing hauls people, but it has little room for luggage. You will either need a cargo hauler, or the carry all for a receiver. We crammed our stuff in duffle bags for our 7 day trip.
See all 51 reviews of the 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 6
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 6
7-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
215 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 6
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
503 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
More about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class
More About This Model

We've said it in print. We've said it to Mercedes-Benz. We've told our friends. We've even admitted it to our therapist: The Mercedes-Benz R-Class has a weight problem. Tipping the scales (tipping them over, actually) at around two and a half tons, the R has no natural enemies in the automotive arena — it looks like a Sumo station wagon, but any BMW or Audi luxury wagon you'd try to put it up against would get lost in its massive shadow. And while the all-wheel-drive R-Class is built alongside the M-Class and G-Class SUVs in Alabama, nothing about it makes you want to even consider putting dirt under its wheels (a fantasy you might entertain with a Porsche Cayenne).

Rest assured: If you want to drive an exclusive Mercedes to your bridge club or an estate sale, the R-Class will give you that feeling of "Am I alone here?" But for those who really want to shave the extreme tip off the exclusivity iceberg, starting in September you can special order — that's right, Special Order — a 2007 Mercedes-Benz R63 AMG 4Matic for $87,400 from your local M-B dealer.

A matter of mass
As alluded to earlier, the primary challenge for AMG was the dead body of weight represented by an R-Class. Seriously, a 5000-plus-pound automobile is a lot of work. Driving our long-term R500 (302-horsepower V8), we can feel engine muscles being strained under acceleration, and we can almost hear the front brake rotors wailing, "Oh, God, not again!" as we ask them to put a stop to the R-Class' mass in motion.

Clearly, the first challenge AMG threw itself up against was in making the effort of turning an R into an AMG seem effortless. Fortunately, the super-tuners from Affalterbach possess an awesome set of tools.

Bring on the best, Part 1
"Many horses make light work" as the saying goes, or at least it ought to. And the R63's 6208cc aluminum V8 — no turbos, no superchargers, just 32 valves breathing sweet, natural air — makes moving the R seem like very light work. From the crank to the cams to the cylinder-bore coating, AMG triple-sweated every detail in building the 6.2-liter eight to a power output of 507 hp at 6800 rpm. The 465 pound-feet of torque peaks at 5200 rpm, but the engine begins to play near that lofty summit much earlier in the rev range, resulting in a sublime band of power.

Connected to M-B's seven-speed automatic transmission — offering a driver-selectable choice of Sport, Comfort and Manual shift programs and steering-wheel-mounted buttons for "manual" shifts — the engine sounds like heaven and moves the R63 out with style. AMG didn't touch any of the ratios from the standard R-Class gearbox (the ratios are great for this engine), but it did add a taller final drive and the magic of Speedshift. AMG Speedshift programming should be the standard of the industry, pulling off quick, clean upshifts and downshifts without a hint of indecision.

At the aft end of the fuel-burning process, an AMG sports exhaust with ceramic catalytic converters and bigger pipes improves both the fumes and the flow. Autobahn bred, 110-120 mph is where this car would ask that you cruise all day long. And Mercedes' claim of 4.6 seconds to 60 doesn't seem at all overly optimistic.

Bring on the best, Part 2
The R63 AMG rides on a newly developed AMG sports suspension that enhances the front double-wishbone, rear multilink Airmatic suspension. AMG stiffened the suspension and shock rates so well that the R63 now feels like it offers zero body roll. None. Combined with the full-time all-wheel-drive 4Matic system, the R63 delivers a nearly unshakable footprint in the corners. Like every other R-Class, the AMG R wants to push (as you'd expect), but you never get the feeling that the R63's heavyweight cornering forces are trying to rip control right out of your hands.

Even in Comfort mode, the adjustable suspension exhibits a fairly high degree of firmitude, but the R63's weight works in its favor here, loading up the suspension and offering controlled comfort over long distances. In Sport mode (and at speeds above 43.5 mph), the body hunkers down automatically by about half an inch.

Getting an R-Class to move is a challenge, but getting one to stop is a labor worthy of Hercules. AMG has mastered the Art of the Stop with the R63, using Texas-big brake rotors (15.4-inch diameter in front, 14.4 inches at the rear), drilled and vented. Under hard braking at high speeds — the higher, the better — the driver is treated to that amazing AMG feeling of an absolute stop, as if the R63 is being sucked into the ground. Pedal feel ranks right between the firmness of a BMW M car and the uncommitted softness of Audi's S sedans.

There wasn't much feel to the rack-and-pinion steering, despite snappy turn-in from the optional-in-Europe 21-inch AMG alloy wheels (U.S. models get 20-inch versions of the same wheel). This contrast of low feel and sharp turn-in made it irritatingly easy to over-input the R63 into turns, often requiring a slight steering correction to return it to the cornering line you had in mind.

Into the great wide open
Imagine a football field upholstered in leather, and you've pretty much got the idea of an R-Class interior. To this roomy galaxy, add an AMG sports steering wheel with gearshift buttons, sport seats with special AMG logos and trimming, an AMG instrument cluster, rubber-studded stainless-steel pedals and AMG door sill plates, and you've got yourself an R63 interior.

Somewhere between genial and genius
Curbside, you'll be able to spot a Mercedes-Benz R63 AMG by the aforementioned five-spoke AMG wheels, revised front and rear bodywork with tinted taillights, the "6.3 AMG" badges on the front quarter panels and, exquisitely, the quad oval tailpipes poking out from beneath the rear bumper.

In many ways, AMG accepted its biggest challenge in doing the R63. Teaching a beast like the R-Class to dance, making such an abundantly heavy car seem light on its feet, is really quite a stunt. But they pulled it off. Next up for AMG: world peace, time travel and figuring out women.

Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Overview

The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class is offered in the following submodels: R-Class R63 AMG, R-Class Wagon, R-Class Diesel. Available styles include R350 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), R500 4dr Wagon AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A), R320 CDI 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), and R63 AMG 4dr Wagon AWD (6.2L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class.

Can't find a used 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz R-Class for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,308.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,783.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz R-Class for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $14,231.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,953.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

