Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R320 BlueTEC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,872
|$4,857
|$5,478
|Clean
|$3,652
|$4,575
|$5,146
|Average
|$3,212
|$4,012
|$4,481
|Rough
|$2,772
|$3,448
|$3,817
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,440
|$5,722
|$6,527
|Clean
|$4,188
|$5,390
|$6,131
|Average
|$3,684
|$4,726
|$5,339
|Rough
|$3,179
|$4,062
|$4,548