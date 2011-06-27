  1. Home
Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Consumer Reviews

4.9
10 reviews
Ultimate Wagon

Roy, 10/25/2010
20 of 21 people found this review helpful

We have owned this car (staton wagon) for approx 1-1/2 years. Through this time it has been found to be totally reliable, with zero repairs needed and only oil changes along with scheduled maintenance. We live in Alberta where the the winter weather can be vary from intermittent freeze thaw, providing ice and snow and slush. With the vehicle weighing 5100 lbs, all wheel drive, traction and brake control; it handles all these conditions at posted speed limits while sitting back in luxury. At -40 deg there is no need for block heater, as this car starts every time. Also for a 5100 lb car it still gets 30+ mpg. Compared to North American cars this one has ample head room for me being 6'4" tall.

A Great Ride for a Family!

NDavis, 02/14/2010
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

We purchased this car in August and been thrilled ever since! We are a family with three children and switched from an 2002 Odyssey. I have found that cargo space is adequate for regular shopping and school backpacks, sport equipment, etc. Longer trips are fine with a cargo box on top. The gas mileage that we are getting is phenomenal compared to the 2002 minivan and the car is a blast to drive (certainly in comparison to a minivan :). Safety of the vehicle is great, we've been rear ended on the highway and everyone was fine..the car really absorbed the impact well. I'm looking forward to driving this car for a very long time.

Huge gas saving

R Class Limo, 05/02/2010
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

Mercedes built and Mercedes quality! So far I have driven this vehicle 20K miles (city & highway) and am getting an average of 25 mpg. Why we are not adopting diesel technology here in the USA is beyond me, makes much more sense than the Hybrid which can never be economical for the larger vehicle until the battery technology is radically improved. Mercedes service is expensive, they sell the bluetec additive at $50/gal, the same solution (same ISO#) can be bought at Pilot truck stops for $6/gal?

Best family vehicle

coladin, 09/16/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Coming from an XC90, an exceptional family vehicle, we are now back in a car, along one, but a car nonetheless. Tonnes of space, great ride and handling considering its size and the mileage is amazing. Whereas the XC90 struggled to get 240 miles for 19 gallons of gas, the R gets an easy 380 of pure city driving. Plus, it has great torque and very driveable and people always seem to notice it, it is very handsome with the AMG package and 19 inch wheels.

R bluetech is worth to try

Adam, 03/12/2010
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

Bluetech was really new at the time of my purchase and I was not sure if what they were saying were true or not. After driving the vehicle almost a year now, I don't have any complain at this time. I would recommend my friends and family to try bluetech and I am sure they will save some money and have comforts in this vehicle. Love it and sometimes it is good to hear your inner voice. Try. You will love it.

