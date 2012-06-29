5 star reviews: 100 %

4 star reviews: 0 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 4 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Perfect Family Car For a GUY

feelit , 06/29/2012

R350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)

This is a long, wide, sea monster of a car with a brutish grin. All it needs are fins! I wanted something (1) low to the ground, so it wouldn't tip over, (2) with all wheel drive to drive on ice, (3) great crash test scores, (4) a large trunk, (5) third row seats, and (6) was fun to drive. The R350 excelled in all of this. I was torn between the Odyssey Touring Elite and the R350 but decided to go with the R350 for the safety. The snob appeal certainly helped. Odysseys have been plagued, with airbag failures (either deploying when they shouldn't or failing to deploy in crashes). There are several complaints filed with the NHTSA regarding this for 2011 and 2012 alone. The R350 had none.

5 out of 5 stars, Exactly what we needed

RSB , 05/24/2017

R350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)

12/2017 Update: we have owned this vehicle for over 2-years (30,000 miles); which was purchased in late 2015 when the car was approximately 3-years old. The car now has over 55,000 miles with no issues. The car is very reliable and comfortable, especially for extended driving. We originally purchased this car to help our 90+ year-old parents, who both had problems entering / exiting our other vehicles. The car is at a perfect height for them; the wide doors and hand-assists have proven to be invaluable for them; and, the seats provide a wide range of adjustments. The interior ride is solid, quiet, and comfortable. We have used all 7-seats. When the 3-rows are used, the luggage area is cramped; but, when only 5-seats are needed, the back deck is expansive and great for carrying two-large dogs. When only 2-seats are needed, the rear deck is HUGE; although the rear-wheel wells intrude on the rear deck width (i.e., you would not be able to carry a sheet of 4-foot wide plywood, flat. We drove this car through the Blue Ridge / Smokey Mountains...what a wonderful experience. No challenges climbing the hills or managing the curves. The Air Suspension was perfect. We have learned to follow with a bit more distance than other cars, as this is a lot of weight to stop in a panic maneuver. It also took a few days to get comfortable with the overall length when making tight turns. Once fully oriented, it is a great driving experience.

5 out of 5 stars, R350 Ahead of its time in North America

EDDIE NELSON , 07/20/2018

R350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)

No longer offered new in North America, this fantastic car continues to be highly coveted in Europe. We are on our second R350 and will likely look to import our next one.

5 out of 5 stars, A euro touring power wagon.

Ron B. , 09/10/2019

R350 BlueTEC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

We bought this car, a 2012 r350 blutec diesel (we bought it with 75k) on it used after a long search for something big enough to haul my tall kids and two dogs comfortably. This car is awesome, we took it out on a long road trip to iowa, nebraska,colorado, wyoming, montana, and the dakotas. We live in Minneapolis St Paul Mn. It doesn't sound like a diesel, it doesn't drive like a truck and doesn't stink like a diesel.The fuel economy is incredible on this big vehicle. Running fast , up and down mountains it pulled 27.6 mpg for the trip.. if we were not driving fast in the 60s it would do in the 29-31 mpg. Going fast 80+mph up and down mountains etc with the ac full blast it did about 26 mpg. handles like a dream. One definitely can feel the size of it. Not clumsy but handles very well at high speed and in tight corners. The torquey diesel did not let me down in the mountains pulled strongly even at 14,000 feet. Back Seats are great, like the air conditioned front seats were nice too. I would buy it again. we paid $16,000 for a very good shape one with 75k miles. excellent vehicle.

Write a review

See all 4 reviews