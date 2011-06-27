Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,787
|$54,126
|$57,700
|Clean
|$49,452
|$52,689
|$56,124
|Average
|$46,782
|$49,815
|$52,972
|Rough
|$44,112
|$46,941
|$49,820
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,081
|$40,264
|$43,655
|Clean
|$36,106
|$39,195
|$42,462
|Average
|$34,157
|$37,057
|$40,078
|Rough
|$32,207
|$34,919
|$37,693
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$68,376
|$71,764
|$75,421
|Clean
|$66,578
|$69,859
|$73,361
|Average
|$62,984
|$66,049
|$69,241
|Rough
|$59,389
|$62,239
|$65,121