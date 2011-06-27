Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,616
|$6,474
|$7,500
|Clean
|$4,100
|$5,763
|$6,675
|Average
|$3,069
|$4,340
|$5,025
|Rough
|$2,038
|$2,917
|$3,375
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,441
|$6,164
|$7,117
|Clean
|$3,945
|$5,487
|$6,334
|Average
|$2,953
|$4,132
|$4,768
|Rough
|$1,961
|$2,777
|$3,202
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL600 2dr Coupe (5.8L 12cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,787
|$8,035
|$9,277
|Clean
|$5,141
|$7,152
|$8,257
|Average
|$3,848
|$5,387
|$6,215
|Rough
|$2,555
|$3,621
|$4,174