Vehicle overview

With the 2007 Mazda RX-8, the lines of distinction between a sports car and a sport coupe are blurred. Sports cars are typically low-slung, sleekly styled and designed to seat just two adults. There may be a seat in the back but it's usually so small as to be useful only for small children or cargo. Sport coupes are typically bigger and seat four (or five) full-size people. The RX-8 combines the attributes of both -- it's a true sports car that seats four adults. Apart from that distinction, the RX-8 also features a pair of pillar-less rear-opening doors that allow access to its surprisingly roomy backseat. If that's not distinctive enough for you, consider that the RX-8 is the only production car in the world with a rotary engine.

For years, car enthusiasts have been intrigued by the RX-series' rotary engine and for good reason, as it has many advantages over a traditional piston engine. They include very high output with small displacement (the RX-8's engine is just 1.3 liters, yet puts out 232 horsepower), much lighter weight and fewer moving parts. The engine's small weight and size allowed the RX-8's engineers to optimize engine placement. The result is a 50/50 weight balance between the front and rear wheels, a low center of gravity and a low hood line that contributes to the car's sleek aerodynamics and sporty style. The RX-8 weighs about 3000 pounds, which is a good 300-400 pounds less than its main competitors. In terms of dynamics, very few cars achieve a better balance between handling precision and ride quality than the RX-8. But although the RX-8's rotary engine is very impressive in terms of output versus size, its fuel efficiency is poor and its torque peak occurs high in the rev range.

Pitted against its chief rival, the Nissan 350Z, the RX-8 makes for a better all-around sports car. Although not as fast in a straight line as the Z car, the RX-8 feels more agile in the twisties due to its lighter weight and perfect steering feel. The RX-8's suspension is tuned noticeably softer than the Z's, but the Mazda still offers spunky and agile handling while providing a more comfortable ride. Factor in a nicer cabin, a more comfortable ride and the ability to seat four adults and it's no wonder that the RX-8 beat the Nissan 350Z in an Edmunds comparison test. Of course, that test also included a Mustang GT, which took first place to the Mazda's second, but driving enthusiasts who prize athletic handling and overall refinement above ripping acceleration will probably be happier with a 2007 Mazda RX-8.