  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda RX-8
  4. Used 2007 Mazda RX-8
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

2007 Mazda RX-8 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low starting price, athletic handling with a comfortable ride, rotary engine's smooth and high-winding nature, can seat four adults.
  • Most optional features buried in packages, poor fuel economy and mediocre torque output, some quirky interior ergonomics.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Mazda RX-8 for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$3,560 - $6,412
Used RX-8 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Combining high performance with true four-seater capacity, the 2007 Mazda RX-8 would be the ultimate in a practical sports car were it not for its disappointing fuel mileage.

Vehicle overview

With the 2007 Mazda RX-8, the lines of distinction between a sports car and a sport coupe are blurred. Sports cars are typically low-slung, sleekly styled and designed to seat just two adults. There may be a seat in the back but it's usually so small as to be useful only for small children or cargo. Sport coupes are typically bigger and seat four (or five) full-size people. The RX-8 combines the attributes of both -- it's a true sports car that seats four adults. Apart from that distinction, the RX-8 also features a pair of pillar-less rear-opening doors that allow access to its surprisingly roomy backseat. If that's not distinctive enough for you, consider that the RX-8 is the only production car in the world with a rotary engine.

For years, car enthusiasts have been intrigued by the RX-series' rotary engine and for good reason, as it has many advantages over a traditional piston engine. They include very high output with small displacement (the RX-8's engine is just 1.3 liters, yet puts out 232 horsepower), much lighter weight and fewer moving parts. The engine's small weight and size allowed the RX-8's engineers to optimize engine placement. The result is a 50/50 weight balance between the front and rear wheels, a low center of gravity and a low hood line that contributes to the car's sleek aerodynamics and sporty style. The RX-8 weighs about 3000 pounds, which is a good 300-400 pounds less than its main competitors. In terms of dynamics, very few cars achieve a better balance between handling precision and ride quality than the RX-8. But although the RX-8's rotary engine is very impressive in terms of output versus size, its fuel efficiency is poor and its torque peak occurs high in the rev range.

Pitted against its chief rival, the Nissan 350Z, the RX-8 makes for a better all-around sports car. Although not as fast in a straight line as the Z car, the RX-8 feels more agile in the twisties due to its lighter weight and perfect steering feel. The RX-8's suspension is tuned noticeably softer than the Z's, but the Mazda still offers spunky and agile handling while providing a more comfortable ride. Factor in a nicer cabin, a more comfortable ride and the ability to seat four adults and it's no wonder that the RX-8 beat the Nissan 350Z in an Edmunds comparison test. Of course, that test also included a Mustang GT, which took first place to the Mazda's second, but driving enthusiasts who prize athletic handling and overall refinement above ripping acceleration will probably be happier with a 2007 Mazda RX-8.

2007 Mazda RX-8 models

The 2007 Mazda RX-8 is a four-seat hardtop with, essentially, four doors. The front doors are conventional, while two smaller reverse-opening rear doors ease access to the rear passenger compartment. The RX-8 line consists of three trim levels: Sport, Touring and Grand Touring. Each is available with a choice of a six-speed automatic-transmission (with paddle shifters) or a manual-transmission version that also has six cogs. The RX-8 Sport automatic comes standard with 16-inch wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, a CD player and full power features. The Sport six-speed manual model and all the other trims are more performance-oriented thanks to a limited-slip differential, a sport-tuned suspension, larger front brakes and 18-inch wheels. For the Touring trim, Mazda includes a sunroof, a Bose audio system with six-disc CD changer, HomeLink, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and xenon headlights. The Grand Touring model provides luxuries such as a power driver seat, heated seats, leather upholstery and heated side mirrors. A performance package can be added to the Sport that includes HID xenon headlights and foglamps for the six-speed manual, while the automatic also gets the limited-slip differential, a sport-tuned suspension, larger front brakes and 18-inch wheels and tires. Stand-alone options include a navigation system and an in-dash six-disc CD changer.

2007 Highlights

Changes for the 2007 Mazda RX-8 are few. An in-dash six-disc CD changer is now standard on Touring and Grand Touring models, while a new performance package becomes optional on the Sport trim.

Performance & mpg

All versions of the Mazda RX-8 are motivated by a 1.3-liter rotary engine that sends power to the rear wheels. Paired with the six-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission, output is 212 horsepower. Manual-transmission versions get a 232-hp version of this power plant. Measured acceleration is mildly disappointing for a sports car; in our tests, a manual-equipped RX-8 took 7.0 seconds to reach 60 mph and 15.4 seconds for the quarter-mile. Although the manual version is rated at 18 city and 24 highway, we averaged just shy of 18 mpg in our long-term RX-8. Considering that the high-revving rotary engine tachs to 4000 rpm at 80 mph in 6th gear, the car's mediocre mileage is hardly surprising.

Safety

Side airbags and side curtain airbags for the driver and front passenger come standard, as do antilock disc brakes and a tire-pressure monitor. Stability control is standard on the Touring and Grand Touring and optional via a package for the Sport. In NHTSA crash testing, the RX-8 earned a four-star rating (out of a possible five) for driver protection in frontal impacts and five stars for the front passenger. The Mazda received four stars across the board for side-impact protection.

Driving

Although the 2007 Mazda RX-8 has the look of a race-tuned sports car, its demeanor on the road is considerably more docile. There's plenty of grip in the corners and solid feedback through the steering wheel, but a compliant ride means that it won't beat you up on the daily commute. The rotary engine requires high engine speeds to make serious power, but the delivery is virtually vibration-free and noise levels are subdued. Overall, the RX-8 is one of the best examples of a car that's both fun to drive and very livable on a day-to-day basis.

Interior

The interior design carries a circular theme, with three round gauges and a circular central dash control stack that houses the stereo and climate control functions. "Piano black" accents lend a touch of class to the cockpit. Unfortunately, an overly busy display for the audio system and climate control makes at-a-glance reading a challenge. Although the idea of a 2+2 sports car has been around for decades, the 2007 Mazda RX-8 takes it to the next level via the "free style" rear doors, which open opposite the fronts and, along with the lack of a B-pillar, make loading people and cargo much easier. Provided they are under 6 feet tall, those seated in the back will find supportive seating and ample room all around. Alternately, the rear-seat area is a great place to throw luggage or grocery bags, but maximizing luggage capacity via a flip-down rear seat isn't possible, as the RX-8 doesn't have that feature.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mazda RX-8.

5(72%)
4(16%)
3(8%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.6
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Practical Sports Car
Gripen,12/11/2009
Bought this car used w/ 7500mi. The car, as of this writing, has just over 20k miles. Have not had any reason to take the car in for unscheduled visits to a mechanic. Best fuel mileage was 24.63mpg doing a constant 75mph on the freeway the day after I purchased the vehicle. Daily commuting in traffic has resulted in 16-17mpg six months later. Requires more attention on maintenance (checking oil level every other fill-up, premix to preserve apex seals, spark plug replacement should be more frequent than manufacturer's specification) compared to other vehicles in its class. Regardless of this and the abysmal fuel mileage, I have enjoyed my purchase. A very willing dance partner on a good road.
Great car.
Jamesvk,10/17/2010
Well, this is my first car. I bought it about 6 months ago, and couldn't be happier. I did a lot of research about it, and found all these horror stories. But I have yet to have single problem with this car, and I am the second owner. This car gets the looks and the talk, and the performance to match. I will admit, this car is no dragster, thats not how it's designed. But the feeling of attacking every corner with unmatched precision is, just that. unmatched. These stories of flooded engines and bad seal are only if your ignorant. Check the oil, and don't floor it out of the driveway on a icy morning, and it will be fine. If you get this car, get the manual, for it has a 9k RPM red-line. :D
A blast to drive
Doug,06/16/2009
I love my RX-8! It is simply a blast to drive everyday. What the rotary engine lacks in low end torque it makes up for with a high revving engine that sounds wonderful. The interior is great - sight lines are excellent and quality is high. It is a very livable car for daily driving, and the rear doors make it quite practical for a sports car. However, if gas mileage is important, this is probably not the car for you.
Loving the rx8 in St. Louis!
Kris,12/29/2009
I got a great deal on this car after about 2 years of research. I read everything on the oil consumption, oil weight discussion, and common problems of the vehicle. I've found that the 2007 has ironed out most of these problems and I'm having a BLAST driving it! I walk out to the garage still expecting to see my rusted out s10 I upgraded from, just to fall in love with it all over again. I have the same problems with the heated seats buttons and accidentally turning them off, the cupholders in the front are poorly placed and rarely useful because of this, but other than that, I'm pumped. It handles the STL winters no problem too.
See all 25 reviews of the 2007 Mazda RX-8
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
212 hp @ 7500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
232 hp @ 8500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
212 hp @ 7500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
212 hp @ 7500 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mazda RX-8 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2007 Mazda RX-8

Used 2007 Mazda RX-8 Overview

The Used 2007 Mazda RX-8 is offered in the following submodels: RX-8 Coupe. Available styles include Sport 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A), Sport 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M), Grand Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A), Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A), Grand Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M), and Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Mazda RX-8?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Mazda RX-8s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Mazda RX-8 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Mazda RX-8.

Can't find a used 2007 Mazda RX-8s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda RX-8 for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,306.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,450.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda RX-8 for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,702.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,688.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Mazda RX-8?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda RX-8 lease specials

Related Used 2007 Mazda RX-8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles