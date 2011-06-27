Vehicle overview

Trying to define whether the 2008 Mazda RX-8 is a sports car or a sport coupe is a bit of a challenge, sort of like trying to answer the question, "Is golf a sport or a recreational activity?" This Mazda exists in a gray area somewhere between the two automotive genres, as it has the sleek, close-coupled style and entertaining performance of a sports car along with the true four-passenger capacity of a sport coupe. The RX-8 also features two things not typically seen in either segment -- a pair of reverse-opening rear doors and a rotary engine. In fact, the RX-8 is the only car on the planet currently in production with the latter style of motivation.

The rotary engine, which has been fitted to Mazda's RX-series sports cars since the late 1970s, boasts many advantages over a traditional piston engine, including an impressive power-to-size ratio (the RX-8's engine is just 1.3 liters, yet puts out 232 horsepower), much lighter weight and fewer moving parts. The rotary's diminutive size and weight allow optimal location in the chassis, which provides a low center of gravity and a 50/50 weight balance between the front and rear wheels. In addition to the high-revving engine, the RX-8 provides nimble handling and precise steering that will have driving enthusiasts getting up early on weekends just to run their favorite twisty roads. However, although it makes impressive power for its size, it's rather thirsty for a small engine, and the car's 7-second 0-60-mph time is pretty disappointing in this age of 270-hp family sedans.

Part of the problem here is that Mazda has left the RX-8 pretty much untouched since the car's 2004 model year debut. Meanwhile, its main competitor, the Nissan 350Z, has received continual improvements in regards to performance and refinement. As such, the 350Z, as well as the retro-American Ford Mustang GT, handily beat the Mazda in terms of outright performance. But driving enthusiasts who prize athletic handling and refinement above ripping acceleration will probably be happier with a 2008 Mazda RX-8, especially if they also factor in the car's low price, compliant ride and usable passenger- and cargo-carrying abilities.