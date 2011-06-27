  1. Home
2008 Mazda RX-8 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Bargain starting price, nimble handling with a comfortable ride, smooth and thrilling rotary engine, can carry four adults in relative comfort.
  • Poor fuel economy and mediocre torque output, some quirky interior ergonomics, aging design.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Providing sports car performance along with four-passenger capacity, the 2008 Mazda RX-8 would be the ultimate in a practical sports car were it not for its disappointing fuel mileage and lack of torque.

Vehicle overview

Trying to define whether the 2008 Mazda RX-8 is a sports car or a sport coupe is a bit of a challenge, sort of like trying to answer the question, "Is golf a sport or a recreational activity?" This Mazda exists in a gray area somewhere between the two automotive genres, as it has the sleek, close-coupled style and entertaining performance of a sports car along with the true four-passenger capacity of a sport coupe. The RX-8 also features two things not typically seen in either segment -- a pair of reverse-opening rear doors and a rotary engine. In fact, the RX-8 is the only car on the planet currently in production with the latter style of motivation.

The rotary engine, which has been fitted to Mazda's RX-series sports cars since the late 1970s, boasts many advantages over a traditional piston engine, including an impressive power-to-size ratio (the RX-8's engine is just 1.3 liters, yet puts out 232 horsepower), much lighter weight and fewer moving parts. The rotary's diminutive size and weight allow optimal location in the chassis, which provides a low center of gravity and a 50/50 weight balance between the front and rear wheels. In addition to the high-revving engine, the RX-8 provides nimble handling and precise steering that will have driving enthusiasts getting up early on weekends just to run their favorite twisty roads. However, although it makes impressive power for its size, it's rather thirsty for a small engine, and the car's 7-second 0-60-mph time is pretty disappointing in this age of 270-hp family sedans.

Part of the problem here is that Mazda has left the RX-8 pretty much untouched since the car's 2004 model year debut. Meanwhile, its main competitor, the Nissan 350Z, has received continual improvements in regards to performance and refinement. As such, the 350Z, as well as the retro-American Ford Mustang GT, handily beat the Mazda in terms of outright performance. But driving enthusiasts who prize athletic handling and refinement above ripping acceleration will probably be happier with a 2008 Mazda RX-8, especially if they also factor in the car's low price, compliant ride and usable passenger- and cargo-carrying abilities.

2008 Mazda RX-8 models

The 2008 Mazda RX-8 is a four-passenger sports car. In addition to the two conventional front doors, the RX-8 offers a pair of small reverse-opening rear doors to ease access to the rear passenger compartment. There are three trim levels: Sport, Touring and Grand Touring. Each is available with a choice of a six-speed automatic transmission (with paddle shifters) or a six-speed manual transmission.

The RX-8 Sport automatic comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, a CD player and full power features. The Sport with the six-speed manual transmission, as well as all the other trims, gains more performance via a limited-slip differential, a sport-tuned suspension, larger front brakes and 18-inch alloy wheels. The midlevel Touring adds a sunroof, foglamps, a Bose audio system with six-CD changer, HomeLink, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and xenon headlights. The Grand Touring provides luxuries such as a power driver seat, heated seats, leather upholstery and heated side mirrors. A performance package is available on the Sport that includes xenon headlights and foglamps for the six-speed manual, while the automatic also gets the limited-slip differential, a sport-tuned suspension, larger front brakes and 18-inch wheels and tires. Stand-alone options include a navigation system (Grand Touring only) and an in-dash six-CD changer (Sport).

Later in the model year, a 40th-anniversary edition debuts, celebrating four decades of Mazda's rotary engine via Metropolitan Gray paint, a Cosmo Red leather interior, unique 18-inch alloy wheels, a firmer suspension, foglamps, a silver engine cover and commemorative badges.

2008 Highlights

For 2008, Mazda celebrates the 40th anniversary of the rotary engine with a special edition of the RX-8. Setting the 40th Anniversary RX-8 apart are a gray exterior, red leather interior, unique 18-inch alloy wheels, a firmer suspension, foglamps, a silver engine cover and of course the obligatory badges. Other news this year involves the navigation system -- it's now only available on the top trim level.

Performance & mpg

A 1.3-liter rotary engine that sends power to the rear wheels comes on all RX-8s. Output is dependent on the transmission selected. Paired with the six-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission, the rotary makes 212 hp and has its redline set at 7,500 rpm. Those fitted with the six-speed manual produce 232 hp and have a higher redline (9,000 rpm).

There isn't much torque available, meaning you must keep the revs up to exploit the RX-8's performance potential. Thankfully, that's one of the joys of driving the RX-8, as the engine smoothly sings to redline and the shifter is superb. Although generally quick by most measures, acceleration is disappointing for a sports car. In our tests, a manual-equipped RX-8 took 7.0 seconds to reach 60 mph and ran the quarter-mile in 15.4 seconds.

Enjoying the thrill of the high-revving Mazda is going to cost you, as fuel mileage is mediocre. EPA estimates for the 2008 RX-8 are 16 mpg city and 22 mpg highway.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, front seat side- and front side curtain airbags are standard on all trims. Stability control is standard on the Touring and Grand Touring and optional via a package for the Sport.

In government crash testing, the 2008 Mazda RX-8 earned a four-star rating (out of a possible five) for driver protection in frontal impacts and five stars for the front passenger. In that agency's side-impact testing, the RX-8 received four stars.

Driving

Although the 2008 Mazda RX-8 has the look of a race-tuned sports car, its demeanor on the road is considerably more docile. There's plenty of grip in the corners and solid feedback through the steering wheel, but a compliant ride means that it won't beat you up on the daily commute. The rotary engine requires high engine speeds to make serious power, but the delivery is virtually vibration-free and noise levels are subdued. Overall, the RX-8 is one of the best examples of a car that's both fun to drive and very livable on a day-to-day basis.

Interior

The RX-8's cockpit features a circular theme, with three round gauges and a circular central dash control stack that houses the stereo and climate control functions. "Piano black" accents are a classy touch, while an available two-tone black and red upholstery scheme is a nice break from the typically somber sports car interior. Although the gauges are easily read, the same can't be said for the crowded display used for the audio system and climate control, which can also wash out in bright sunlight.

Giving the RX-8 a serious advantage over class rivals is its true four-passenger capacity. The "free style" reverse-opening rear doors make loading people and cargo much easier. Provided they are shorter than 6 feet tall, those seated in the back will find supportive seating and ample room all around. The rear compartment is equally accommodating for luggage or grocery bags, but the trunk opening is small and no flip-down rear seat exists to increase that luggage capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Mazda RX-8.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Owned 2 years 70k miles.
tyoung85,04/13/2011
I have owned my 2005 Mazda RX-8 for two years now and it is currently at 70k miles, I must say the car is an eye catcher, and very fun to drive if you don't mind a slight hesitation in acceleration! On the other hand, with the higher mileage it is falling apart, it seems everytime I go down the road I end up putting it in the shop before the week is over! First it needed plugs, but because one fouled it killed my coils, which killed my air injection....then the idle pulley failed and snapped a belt, which snapped another belt immediately after, tail lights full of water... the list goes on, all in all they are fun til they start their downhill march, then get rid of it!!
My new Go-Cart.
ZewmZewm,02/15/2008
This roadster is the real deal. Forget about torque, 20 mph around a turn faster than a Vette. Ya baby! It is one solid automobile. Check the oil, join a club for the premium cause you will need 'em. I get 17 mpg in city driving - 22 highway with no a/c at 75 mph. I wish I could efford another 40th Aniv. Ed. to put in a garage on blocks cause I am gonna enjoy this one till it be dead. I have had for over 3 weeks and put on 1000 miles and put in 52 gallons of 93 octane and 1/2 quart of 5w/20.
40th Anniversary 6 speed
Dartul,11/08/2008
Just bought this 2 weeks ago and have already put 1200km on it. The car is absolutely beautiful and amazing to drive. Handling is better than anything I have ever experienced and it has some get up and go once you hit the power band... all I can say is wow, thank you Mazda for this amazing car.
Beep at 9k
L8R,01/08/2009
I've had my 2004 GT MT, putting 18k miles the 1st year, and about 3k a year since. I love it. It's nimble, quick in the power band, very responsive, hugs corners like a bear, shifts like butter, plenty of space for 4 regular size adults. Acceleration from 40 to 140 is quick in the power band and the shifter is faultless. Have not had 1 mechanical failure and I used to drive it hard. Windows down and sunroof up driving provides little wind disruption inside (although also prevents a good breeze in S Florida Temps). The stereo is excellent with good features and good sound production. The weight distribution and tossability of the car excels compared to any other vehicle costing less than 50k.
See all 16 reviews of the 2008 Mazda RX-8
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2008 Mazda RX-8 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2008 Mazda RX-8 Overview

Used 2008 Mazda RX-8 Overview

The Used 2008 Mazda RX-8 is offered in the following submodels: RX-8 Coupe. Available styles include Sport 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A), Sport 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M), Grand Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A), Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A), Grand Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M), Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M), 40th Anniversary 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M), and 40th Anniversary 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A).

