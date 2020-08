Used 2006 Mazda RX-8 for Sale Near Me

Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut

>>Super rare Shinka Edition in pretty much near showroom condition. CARFAX certified 3rl u The car looks, sounds, and runs amazing. Leather trimmed seats, fully retractable sunroof, BOSE premium sound system, 6 speed manual, premium wheels, steering wheel controls for the stereo, and so much more.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Mazda RX-8 Manual with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Alarm .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1FE173360202096

Stock: 202096

Certified Pre-Owned: No