GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this well kept, 2004 Mazda RX-8 for your consideration. The RX-8 is powered by a Renesis 1.3L two-rotor engine. The rotary engine doesn't use pistons but rather a rotating triangular rotor. This allows for the revolutions per minute to be much higher than a standard combustion engine. The RX-8 redlines at an insanely high 9,000rpm. The power is sent to the rear wheels through a proper 6-speed manual transmission. The car is finished in a beautiful Velocity Red paint that shows very well. The whole car has received a professional detail. There are not many RX-8s on the road thus making the beautiful RX-8 a unique ride. Highlights include sunroof, power windows, power mirrors, power seats, heated seats, center console, CD player, 18” wheels, sport tuned suspension, and limited slip differential. Driving a rotary engine is like nothing else, with the screaming high revolutions it is extremely captivating. The handling of this car is also amazing with the near 50-50 weight distribution. To achieve this Mazda engineers had to mount the engine behind the front axle and the gas tank in front of the rear axle. Please call or email with any questions or for more information on this 2004 Mazda RX-8.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1FE173040115429

Stock: B3274 G

Certified Pre-Owned: No

