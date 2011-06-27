This is a really great car, don't let negative reviews sway you as most of the negative reviews are from people who don't want to put in the extra time and care in maintenance. To truly appreciate this amazing vehicle, you need to have a decent understanding of the Wankel rotary engine. It's a super high revving engine due to its design (Redlines at 9000 RPMs). It's owners must love it enough to regularly check the fluids and conduct basic maintenance. The RX-8 will treat you awesome as long as you treat it awesome. The only thing I would recommend is that a perspective owner has the time and funds for keeping it maintained. If you drive it hard and keep the RPM's high, the engine will last a long, long time without carbon build-up. Just take the time to learn about it. I love driving mine! I bought mine as a project car and I have it almost all brand new now. I put a newly rebuilt engine in so the new engine only has 4,184 miles on it, although the odometer still has 172,824 on it. This car handles amazingly and accelerates like crazy once you pass 5k Rpms. The sound of a rotary engine is unlike anything. Another great thing is that they are highly customizable with wonderful support through online forums, clubs, and rotary fanatics. I'll never get rid of mine, no matter what the cost over my lifetime. I have never driven anything as fun as the RX-8, and I've been around a long time.

Read more