2005 Mazda RX-8 Review
Pros & Cons
- Low base price, agile handling yet still comfortable enough for daily use, smooth rotary engine fun to wind out on the open road, room for four in a pinch.
- Option packages add considerable expense, iffy interior ergonomics, poor gas mileage.
Other years
List Price
$5,993
Edmunds' Expert Review
Regardless of how many doors the RX-8 has, it is ultimately a sport coupe that offers sensational handling without the stiffness typically associated with cars of this type.
2005 Highlights
Mazda's four-door sports car was all new in 2004, and is back for 2005 with no changes except for the addition of a satellite radio-compatible head unit.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
RotorHead613,03/17/2010
Rx-8's are good/great cars but few people know how to take care of them. They are amazing for handling and they are engineering marvels when it comes to the motor. The problem is most people who buy them, do it for the looks not the motor. Rotary is an amazing thing. YOU CANNOT BABY IT! When you buy a car do some research. Understand what your driving and what you need to do. rotary has a different oiling system and it requires the motor to be run at high rpm to keep it well oiled. I own a R1 93 RX-7 and My Rx-8 i know how to take care of them and if u listen to these words you wont have an issue. Check the oil every 750-1000 miles to make sure its full.
Cam Smith,08/07/2015
Manual 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M)
This is a really great car, don't let negative reviews sway you as most of the negative reviews are from people who don't want to put in the extra time and care in maintenance. To truly appreciate this amazing vehicle, you need to have a decent understanding of the Wankel rotary engine. It's a super high revving engine due to its design (Redlines at 9000 RPMs). It's owners must love it enough to regularly check the fluids and conduct basic maintenance. The RX-8 will treat you awesome as long as you treat it awesome. The only thing I would recommend is that a perspective owner has the time and funds for keeping it maintained. If you drive it hard and keep the RPM's high, the engine will last a long, long time without carbon build-up. Just take the time to learn about it. I love driving mine! I bought mine as a project car and I have it almost all brand new now. I put a newly rebuilt engine in so the new engine only has 4,184 miles on it, although the odometer still has 172,824 on it. This car handles amazingly and accelerates like crazy once you pass 5k Rpms. The sound of a rotary engine is unlike anything. Another great thing is that they are highly customizable with wonderful support through online forums, clubs, and rotary fanatics. I'll never get rid of mine, no matter what the cost over my lifetime. I have never driven anything as fun as the RX-8, and I've been around a long time.
rockschwag,04/19/2015
Manual 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M)
Can't believe the reviews I read about quality; this sports car has easily been the most reliable car I've ever had. After being left on the side of the road by mustangs and Camaros in the past, as a 6'4" guy I couldn't even fit in the new versions. So I tried this Japanese sports car after my AWD GSX blew, and I fit in it like a glove. You won't find many for sale, but that's how you know its good, and you should grab one before they disappear (like the RX-7). I got a fully loaded sport version in winning blue metallic with the spoiler and trim, and there isn't another one like it within 1000 miles. This is a special car.
Me,03/06/2016
Manual 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M)
I love my car black on black 6 speed manual trans. Absolute blast to drive just as long the roads are dry. Its a rotary so checking the oil frequently and letting it warm up for a little bit in cold weather is a must and dont start it up and shut it right off cold and your fine. I was very lucky when i bought this car used because the owner took great care of it. Been having issues finding a passenger fender but its cosmetic stuff.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 7200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
238 hp @ 8500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
238 hp @ 8500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 7200 rpm
Safety
