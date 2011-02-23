Used 2009 Mazda RX-8 for Sale Near Me

14 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
RX-8 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 14 out of 14 listings
  • 2008 Mazda RX-8 40th Anniversary in Gray
    used

    2008 Mazda RX-8 40th Anniversary

    67,573 miles

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2010 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring

    85,236 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,981

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda RX-8 Sport in Gray
    used

    2008 Mazda RX-8 Sport

    101,881 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,975

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda RX-8
    used

    2008 Mazda RX-8

    132,328 miles

    $8,599

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2007 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring

    66,098 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,717

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda RX-8 Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Mazda RX-8 Sport

    96,688 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,911

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda RX-8 Sport in Red
    used

    2007 Mazda RX-8 Sport

    78,981 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda RX-8 Manual
    used

    2006 Mazda RX-8 Manual

    107,350 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda RX-8 Automatic in Gray
    used

    2006 Mazda RX-8 Automatic

    148,221 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda RX-8 Manual in Silver
    used

    2005 Mazda RX-8 Manual

    136,290 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,988

    Details
  • 2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual in Red
    used

    2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual

    5,490 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2004 Mazda RX-8 Automatic in Red
    used

    2004 Mazda RX-8 Automatic

    15,024 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,697

    Details
  • 2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual in Red
    used

    2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual

    113,616 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual in Yellow
    used

    2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual

    95,428 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $7,281

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda RX-8 searches:

Showing 1 - 14 out of 14 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda RX-8
  4. Used 2009 Mazda RX-8

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda RX-8

Read recent reviews for the Mazda RX-8
Overall Consumer Rating
4.523 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
  • 5
    (61%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (9%)
2009 and Newer RX8 is New and Improved
earlt500,02/23/2011
What Changed In Series II RX-8's over S1 2009 and Newer RX8 is New and Improved 2009 is better than 2004-2008 All New Powertrain Control Module (PCM) with Temperature Sensor newly added and built into the PCM, when ETC (Engine Compartment Temperature) reaches 230F or 100C with Ignition OFF, Medium Cooling Fans Switch ON. New Larger Genuine Oil Filter and Repositioned on front Timing Cover Housing towards the Sump (Left Hand Side). USE GENUINE 09 SERIES II OIL FILTER ONLY. Revised Oil Filler and Dip Stick (Longer Type). New EMOP "Electric Metering Oil Pumps" Two of them... Internal Oil Pressure in EMOP's is between 7.3 and 21.7 PSI (Used for the first time by Mazda) New design Oil Injection Nozzles 3 per rotor housing..Totalling 6. New Oil Pump assembly. 50% Higher Oil Pressure at 100 oC (121oF) 3000 RPM...500 kPa {5.10 kgf/cm2, 72.5 psi} When compared to Series 1 RX-8. New Oil Pressure Sensor (ONLY Located on #1 EMOP). Larger Oil pan Sump Capacity. New hex (8mm) type Sump Drain plug. New Internal Oil/Sump pan Magnet... (First time used in a Rotary Engine since 1985 FC RX-7) New external silver plate Engine Sump Guard. New Inlet Manifold with changed APV Position sensors. Revised 4 Fuel Injection Nozzles (2 primary, 2 secondary). (Series I six Port Engine had 6 FI Nozzles). Revised Atmospheric Air Control Solenoid (near Throttle Body) New Fuel Pump. New Radiator Core. New radiator Electric Fan Motors. Revised radiator Fans Speeds from 2 to 3 Speeds. (Low, Middle, High). New Alternator. New Starter Motor. New Battery 80D26L. (80 AMP Hour) (Was 50D22L (50AH) or 75D26L (75AH) in Series I) New Exhaust System. New Yaw Rate Sensor unit. New Air Conditioner Temperature Controller (Amplifier). New Bridgestone RE050A's in 18" and 19" (R3). New Manual Transmission (6 speed MX-5/Miata) (Reverse is now next to 1st gear not next to 6th gear). New Differential Ratio (Manual). New Differential Fixing Plate Washer on PPF (Power Plant Frame). New Differential mounting Bracket. New additional alloy Cooling Fins (4) on alloy differential Cover Plate, plus deeper set Cooling Fins. Changed Throw Out Bearing (Thrust or Fork Bearing). Revised Oil Coolers, Air Intakes and Oil Cooler Hose Lines. Extra Rotor Knock Sensor (Now 1 per Rotor, Total Of 2). New Water Pump/ New Timing Cover to suit. New Water Pump Pulley. New Water Pump "O" Ring as gasket. New Spark plug Leads. New Ignition Coil Backing/Mounting Plate (now Ventilated) New Alternator/Air Compressor Drive Belts. Revised Eccentric Shaft (Crankshaft) Pulley. Revised Oxygen Sensor (CAT). Revised Air/Fuel Ratio Sensor (Exhaust Manifold). New Air Pump Control unit. New One-piece trans-Tunnel Heat Shield (Previously Two Piece). New Under Body Covers reducing C Drag from 0.31 to now 0.30. Larger Fuel Tank (5 litres extra or around a gallon). New Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) Hydraulic unit Control module. New Rear-Suspension Control-Links (Rods) Upper/Lower and Trailing have Increased In Diameter. New Rear Stabilizer Bar. New Rear Shocks And Springs. New Rear Axles. New Rear parking-Brake Cables. New ABS Wheel Sensors (All 4 Wheels). Revised TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System) US Only. New Front Upper And Front Lower Suspension Arms (Wishbone). New Front Steering Knuckles And Wheel Hubs. New Front Stabilizer Bar. New Front Shock and Springs. Revised Power-steering Control System unit. Revised Headlamp Auto-Leveling Sensors. New 3 Piece (Instead of 2) Strut Tower Brace (Manual Only), Auto's Retains Two Piece Tower Brace. Revised Front and Rear Wheel-Arch Splash Guards/Shields. Thicker (Heavier Guage) Steel on the two Front Strut-Towers. Additional Spot Weldings around both door Openings for increased Rigidity. Stiffened Body Shell = Torsional (twisting) and Flexural (bending) Rigidity have been increased by 5.4 and 8.7 per cent respectively. Auto's and Manual's both have 6 port engines, Max Power RPM (kw) has been limited to 7500 for Auto compared to 8200 RPM for the manual. http://www.rx8club.com/showthread.php?t=161665&page=6 .
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
RX-8
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
to

Related Mazda RX-8 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings