Used 2009 Mazda RX-8 for Sale Near Me

Recent Arrival!Flow Buick Mazda GMC is honored to offer this gorgeous 2008 Mazda RX-8 Metropolitan Gray Mica 40th Anniversary Edition with the following features: LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE FOR 2 YEARS/24,000 MILES, Excellent condition, FLOW QRP - OUR USED CARS GO THROUGH A 146 POINT INSPECTION, No accident history on Carfax, One owner local trade, RX-8 40th Anniversary Edition, 4D Coupe, 1.3L Rotary 232 hp @ 8500 RPM, 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive, RWD, Metropolitan Gray Mica, Cosmo Red Leather.Odometer is 5390 miles below market average!Here at Flow Buick Mazda GMC we offer Market Based Pricing. What that means for you, 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Please call (910) 860-9300 to check availability.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Mazda RX-8 40th Anniversary with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1FE173880216370

Stock: 72537MA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020