Used 2008 Mazda RX-8 for Sale Near Me
14 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 67,573 miles
$10,999
- 101,881 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,975
- used
2008 Mazda RX-8132,328 miles
$8,599
- 66,098 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,717
- 96,688 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$5,911
- 78,981 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 107,350 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 85,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,981
- 148,221 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
- 136,290 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988
- 5,490 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900
- 15,024 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,697
- 113,616 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 95,428 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$7,281
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda RX-8 searches:
Showing 1 - 14 out of 14 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda RX-8
Read recent reviews for the Mazda RX-8
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.816 Reviews
Report abuse
tyoung85,04/13/2011
I have owned my 2005 Mazda RX-8 for two years now and it is currently at 70k miles, I must say the car is an eye catcher, and very fun to drive if you don't mind a slight hesitation in acceleration! On the other hand, with the higher mileage it is falling apart, it seems everytime I go down the road I end up putting it in the shop before the week is over! First it needed plugs, but because one fouled it killed my coils, which killed my air injection....then the idle pulley failed and snapped a belt, which snapped another belt immediately after, tail lights full of water... the list goes on, all in all they are fun til they start their downhill march, then get rid of it!!
