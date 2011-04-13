Used 2008 Mazda RX-8 for Sale Near Me

Round Rock Nissan - Round Rock / Texas

Inspected by Round Rock Nissans Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!! Buy with Confidence!! ***E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*** PRICES WITH NMAC FINANCING Round Rock Nissan 3050 N IH 35 Round Rock, TX 78681 Call our helpful Staff for further Assistance. 512-244-8500! Round Rock Nissan now offers a complete online automotive purchase experience with Acceleride! No Haggle, No Hassle, No stress. Just select the vehicle you would like to purchase and use the Acceleride link to review and select purchase options 100% online. If you prefer, you don't even have to come to the dealership as we offer free local delivery to Round Rock, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Hutto, Austin, and surrounding areas. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Mazda RX-8. This Galaxy Gray Mica Mazda is clean and shiny exterior makes it look like it came straight from the factory. More information about the 2008 Mazda RX-8: The 2008 Mazda RX-8 offers a unique driving experience in the automobile world. Not only is the twin-rotor 1.3L RENESIS rotary engine the only one of its kind, but no other car in the class offers four doors. Add to the mix crisp handling and an entry price of just over $26,000, and the RX-8 easily slots in under the INFINITI G35 coupe, Nissan 350Z coupe, and BMW 3-Series coupe. Interesting features of this model are affordable price, aggressive styling, free-flow door system with room for four adults, excellent handling., and Unique, high-revving rotary engine We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Mazda RX-8 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Alarm .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1FE173980215437

Stock: 80215437

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020