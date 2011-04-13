Used 2008 Mazda RX-8 for Sale Near Me

14 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
RX-8 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 14 out of 14 listings
  • 2008 Mazda RX-8 40th Anniversary in Gray
    used

    2008 Mazda RX-8 40th Anniversary

    67,573 miles

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda RX-8 Sport in Gray
    used

    2008 Mazda RX-8 Sport

    101,881 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,975

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda RX-8
    used

    2008 Mazda RX-8

    132,328 miles

    $8,599

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2007 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring

    66,098 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,717

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda RX-8 Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Mazda RX-8 Sport

    96,688 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,911

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda RX-8 Sport in Red
    used

    2007 Mazda RX-8 Sport

    78,981 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda RX-8 Manual
    used

    2006 Mazda RX-8 Manual

    107,350 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2010 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring

    85,236 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,981

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda RX-8 Automatic in Gray
    used

    2006 Mazda RX-8 Automatic

    148,221 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda RX-8 Manual in Silver
    used

    2005 Mazda RX-8 Manual

    136,290 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,988

    Details
  • 2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual in Red
    used

    2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual

    5,490 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2004 Mazda RX-8 Automatic in Red
    used

    2004 Mazda RX-8 Automatic

    15,024 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,697

    Details
  • 2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual in Red
    used

    2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual

    113,616 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual in Yellow
    used

    2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual

    95,428 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $7,281

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda RX-8 searches:

Showing 1 - 14 out of 14 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda RX-8
  4. Used 2008 Mazda RX-8

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda RX-8

Read recent reviews for the Mazda RX-8
Overall Consumer Rating
4.816 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
Owned 2 years 70k miles.
tyoung85,04/13/2011
I have owned my 2005 Mazda RX-8 for two years now and it is currently at 70k miles, I must say the car is an eye catcher, and very fun to drive if you don't mind a slight hesitation in acceleration! On the other hand, with the higher mileage it is falling apart, it seems everytime I go down the road I end up putting it in the shop before the week is over! First it needed plugs, but because one fouled it killed my coils, which killed my air injection....then the idle pulley failed and snapped a belt, which snapped another belt immediately after, tail lights full of water... the list goes on, all in all they are fun til they start their downhill march, then get rid of it!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
RX-8
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
to

Related Mazda RX-8 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings