Estimated values
2007 Mazda RX-8 Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,862
|$5,765
|$6,865
|Clean
|$3,525
|$5,266
|$6,254
|Average
|$2,851
|$4,269
|$5,033
|Rough
|$2,177
|$3,271
|$3,811
Estimated values
2007 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,354
|$6,208
|$7,287
|Clean
|$3,974
|$5,671
|$6,638
|Average
|$3,214
|$4,597
|$5,342
|Rough
|$2,454
|$3,523
|$4,045
Estimated values
2007 Mazda RX-8 Sport 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,040
|$5,372
|$6,160
|Clean
|$3,687
|$4,908
|$5,612
|Average
|$2,982
|$3,978
|$4,515
|Rough
|$2,277
|$3,048
|$3,419
Estimated values
2007 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,844
|$6,469
|$7,427
|Clean
|$4,422
|$5,909
|$6,767
|Average
|$3,576
|$4,790
|$5,445
|Rough
|$2,731
|$3,671
|$4,123
Estimated values
2007 Mazda RX-8 Sport 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,320
|$5,284
|$6,412
|Clean
|$3,030
|$4,827
|$5,842
|Average
|$2,451
|$3,913
|$4,701
|Rough
|$1,871
|$2,998
|$3,560
Estimated values
2007 Mazda RX-8 Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,479
|$5,246
|$6,267
|Clean
|$3,175
|$4,792
|$5,710
|Average
|$2,568
|$3,885
|$4,594
|Rough
|$1,961
|$2,977
|$3,479