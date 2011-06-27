Estimated values
2003 Mazda MPV LX 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,178
|$1,936
|$2,342
|Clean
|$1,087
|$1,786
|$2,161
|Average
|$904
|$1,485
|$1,799
|Rough
|$722
|$1,185
|$1,438
Estimated values
2003 Mazda MPV LX-SV 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,075
|$1,664
|$1,980
|Clean
|$992
|$1,535
|$1,827
|Average
|$826
|$1,277
|$1,521
|Rough
|$659
|$1,018
|$1,215
Estimated values
2003 Mazda MPV ES 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,438
|$2,318
|$2,789
|Clean
|$1,327
|$2,138
|$2,574
|Average
|$1,104
|$1,779
|$2,143
|Rough
|$881
|$1,419
|$1,712