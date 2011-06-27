Used 2003 Mazda MPV Consumer Reviews
First and Last Mazda
Bought our 2003 MPV new. It only has 60,000km on it but it has cost us a lot of money and time to keep it on the road. PCV hose, TCM and various 'little' unrelated things. The real pain is the dealer dings us $110Cdn every time they hook it up to the 'computer'. We bought this van because we thought Mazda was a reliable and durable brand. NOT SO. This is our first and last Mazda vehicle...
Great minivan, would buy another in a heart beat
Bought new in 2003. Had to replace the #2 coil three times but the part is cheap if you buy it online. Also replaced the alternator about 4yrs ago. Rides and handles like a car and has NEVER left me stranded or failed to start up. Starting to make creaking noises and one of the electric doors wasn't closing so when the cable broke recently for the door it became in operable but that's ok. AC still spits ice. Traded the MPV in after 14yrs and 216.000 miles. Still running fine though the front end needed work.
Best vehicle I've ever owned
Bought it new in Jan 03. 13 years later and 190,000 miles it's still running great. The only issues I've had was the ignition coils going other than that normal wear and tear that should be addressed. My coworker has the exact same model and has 289,000 on his.
The best
I've never owned a Mazda before but so far I love this van. It's perfect because it's not to big and it drives like a regular car yet it has the room for seven passangers. It has a beautiful exterior and the driving is very smooth. My husband and I did a lot of research and chose the MPV because of it's ratings.
Excellent choice
This has been an excellent van for my family. Bought new in 2002 and now has 150,000+ miles and counting. Wife now drives about 400 miles a week average and we've put very little money into it. Ours is the ES so it came with Sunroof, power doors & leather. We've used this vehicle for numerous trips across Country and in all types of weather with no issues. The only problems we continually have with it are a cd is jammed in the radio, water sloshes in the door wells which requires the drain to be cleaned, and the shocks squeak when it's cold. We've replaced the oil pan gasket and a few ignition coils but thats been it.
