Used 1993 Mazda MPV for Sale Near Me

2001 Mazda MPV228,891 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,287
Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah
2001 Mazda **SOLD AS-IS**, MECH SPECIAL, 4D Passenger Van, 2.5L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Silver. Clean CARFAX. ***This vehicle is being sold AS-IS. We invite you to inspect this vehicle in person. No warranty included or implied. Dealer documentation fee, tax, title, license and registration will be collected at time of purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mazda MPV with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3LW28G910196294
Stock: D1612D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 175,619 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,475
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,12V Power, Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,Front Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Front Wheel Drive,V6 Cyl. Engine,Remote Keyless Entry,Power, Locks,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,3rd Row Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Steer, Wheel Audio Cntrls,Power Steering,Compact Spare Tire., Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,Front Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Front Wheel Drive,V6 Cyl. Engine,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,3rd Row Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Steer Wheel Audio Cntrls,Power Steering,Compact Spare Tire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mazda MPV LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3LW28J620310412
Stock: 24360N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-23-2020
- 167,729 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,500
Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah
2002 Mazda MPV.Blow out price. This vehicle is a trade in liquidation. This is a non-certified vehicle. Vehicle to be sold in as-is condition. This vehicle is not eligible for financing through the dealership. Vehicle comes with one key.WE BUY CARS! We will buy your car even if you don't buy one of ours--and pay $250 more guaranteed, or we will pay you $250 cash. *See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mazda MPV LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3LW28A320320346
Stock: B14073A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 53,566 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,799
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Rest assured, once you take this Mazda MPV WAGON 3RD ROW SEATS SUPER LOW MILES home you will know you've made a solid investment. Rest assured knowing that this Mazda MPV WAGON 3RD ROW SEATS SUPER LOW MILES has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 53,566 on the odometer. This Mazda MPV WAGON 3RD ROW SEATS SUPER LOW MILES has been smoke free since when it was new. We here at Best Auto of Manassas INC want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. There is no evidence that this truck has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Whether hauling a heavy load or accelerating up to highway speeds, the 3.0L 6 cyl engine is more than up to the task. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a truck that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Mazda MPV WAGON 3RD ROW SEATS SUPER LOW MILES's 3.0L 6 cyl engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional truck. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this truck to make sure it is perfect. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. We at Best Auto of Manassas INC understand that buying a truck isn't just about transportation but comfort as well. With confidence we can assure the comfort gained from this truck's unadulterated interior will be unmatched. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. the Best cars Best price at Best Auto. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda MPV LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3LW28A050537292
Stock: 11889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,643 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Ganley Chevrolet of Aurora - Aurora / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 3rd Row Seating, Body-Color Protective Side Moldings, Floor & Cargo Mats, Fog Lamps, LX Plus Package, Privacy Glass, Wheel Chair Lift, Windshield Sunshade. Clean CARFAX. 2004 Mazda MPV LX 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V FWD Tsunami Blue Mica This vehicle passed our Rigorous Safety inspection Performed by a Certified Technician. Value Internet Pricing: ALL of our customers receive REAL-TIME market value pricing. Our internet team spend countless hours ensuring we have the best price, based on equipment, mileage and condition. We DO NOT artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers. We DO NOT play pricing games. For your peace of mind, all of our vehicles include over 50 photos for you to judge the condition yourself. We provide a Carfax/ VIN history report and service records for every vehicle. As you do your comparison shopping, youâ ll see Ganley Chevy of Aurora offers the best values in the market. Weâ re also prepared to offer the very best financing and warranty options. Nobody beats our interest rates! Have a car youâ d like to sell? Weâ ll pay top dollar for it. For the most up-to-date pricing, photos, and inventory please visit www.GanleyGM.com. Call or stop by Chevy of Aurora today. 310 W. Garfield Rd. Aurora, Ohio 44202. 330-562-8585. Out of town buyers: free airport pick-up. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mazda MPV LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3LW28A940506203
Stock: 10848T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 91,775 miles
$4,000
Vaughn Cadillac - Ottumwa / Iowa
THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS - AS WAS TRADED., SOLD WITH NO GUARANTEES. This vehicle is wholesale priced to the public as an auction alternative., Vehicle will be sold strictly as is with no implied warranties or guarantees., Here are a few things we found on walk around and a quick test drive., You may find more., Runs and drives good, A/C is cold, ABS Light On, Has a Brake Shudder, Needs 1 or More Tires, SOLD AS WAS TRADED $4000 TOTAL TAXES AND FEES!!, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Beige/Black Cloth. 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V Tsunami Blue Mica 2004 Mazda MPV LX Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 43884 miles below market average! Our Vaughn Best Deal Pricing skips the arguing and you get a great deal. Plus it makes buying a car fast and fun! Online Price excludes $25 title, $10 lien Fee (if applicable), and $180 Vaughn processing fee. Iowa buyers will pay Iowa Use Tax & License at delivery. Out of state buyers will be responsible to pay their local tax, license, and other fees at time they register the vehicle. Licensed Dealers buying for their inventory will pay $205 wholesale processing fee. Drive to Ottumwa and find out why people have been buying their vehicles from our family since 1934. http://www.realdeal.com/3ihvu
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mazda MPV LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3LW28A140519799
Stock: 519799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 155,528 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,634
Tim Dahle Nissan Southtowne - South Jordan / Utah
Text Heather with any questions you have at 801-997-1030 THINK PRE-AUCTION THINK TIM DAHLE NISSAN SOUTHTOWNE **SUPER LOW PRICES, NO NEGOTIATION **LIMITED TIME OFFER **PURCHASER RESPONSIBLE FOR REGISRTRATION, LICENSING, INSPECTION, AND EMMISIONS **VEHICLE AS-IS, NO WARRANTY.Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda MPV LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3LW28A350547993
Stock: 65405A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 89,478 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,985
Wilsonville Chevrolet - Wilsonville / Oregon
New Price! Razor Blue Metallic 2005 Mazda MPV LX FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V Recent Arrival! Odometer is 57166 miles below market average! Wilsonville Chevrolet is a General Motors Standard for Excellence Winner. Only dealers with the highest level of Customer Satisfaction qualify for this prestigious award. With 4.5 acres of New, Certified and Pre-Owned inventory we offer a great selection of vehicles to choose from. In addition we have a new vehicle locating service. So in the rare event that we dont have what you are looking for we can locate the exact new Chevrolet that meets your needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda MPV LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3LW28J550542391
Stock: 8954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
2003 Mazda MPV148,211 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,400
Performance Honda Bountiful - Bountiful / Utah
1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED!This amazing 2003 Mazda MPV is priced below KBB Market Value!Performance Honda Bountiful proudly serves Bountiful, Salt Lake City & Farmington, UT area Pre-Owned shoppers.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This Mazda MPV Includes, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player along with Overhead Console, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Reading Light(s)*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Speed Sensitive Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes, Dual Air Bags. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 24.0 highway, 18.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*CONTACT US:* Call 888-431-4490 or stop by Performance Honda Bountiful located at 2215 S 500 W.Delivery to door for Test Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mazda MPV with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3LW28A930374929
Stock: 30374929
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 162,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,250
Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda MPV LX-SV with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3LW28A360566660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,971 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,995
Murphy Chevrolet - Foley / Minnesota
Titanium Gray Metallic 2005 Mazda MPV LX FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V MURPHY CHEVROLET serving the Automotive Industry since 1930!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda MPV LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Rear Entertainment System, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3LW28J650551892
Stock: 19429A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2019
- 171,431 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,999
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Recent Arrival! MPV LX, 4D Passenger Van, 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Tsunami Blue Mica, Gray Cloth, 16' x 6.5JJ Alloy Wheels, 3.491 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS-ready, AM/FM/CD Modular Audio System, Body-Color Protective Side Moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Carpeted Front, Rear & Cargo Floor Mats, CD player, Clear-Lens Halogen Fog Lights, Cloth Seat Trim w/Velour Inserts, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual Front Side-Impact Airbag Restraint System, Dual Power-Sliding Rear Doors, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, LX Plus Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Sliding-Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Power steering, Power windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Air Conditioning & Controls, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Bumper Step Plate, rear seat DVD entertainment system, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rack, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction Control & Side Airbags Package, Traction Control System, Trailer Hitch Receiver & Harness, Variably intermittent wipers, Windshield Sunshade. FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda MPV LX with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3LW28J150544042
Stock: 6-23113M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
