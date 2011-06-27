Estimated values
2002 Mazda 626 LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,164
|$2,020
|$2,488
|Clean
|$1,028
|$1,788
|$2,202
|Average
|$756
|$1,325
|$1,631
|Rough
|$485
|$861
|$1,060
Estimated values
2002 Mazda 626 LX-V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,264
|$2,088
|$2,539
|Clean
|$1,116
|$1,848
|$2,248
|Average
|$821
|$1,369
|$1,665
|Rough
|$526
|$890
|$1,082
Estimated values
2002 Mazda 626 ES-V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,342
|$2,140
|$2,576
|Clean
|$1,185
|$1,894
|$2,280
|Average
|$872
|$1,403
|$1,689
|Rough
|$559
|$912
|$1,098