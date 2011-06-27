Estimated values
2010 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,252
|$5,836
|$6,872
|Clean
|$3,922
|$5,389
|$6,343
|Average
|$3,264
|$4,497
|$5,286
|Rough
|$2,605
|$3,604
|$4,228
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,815
|$5,327
|$6,317
|Clean
|$3,520
|$4,920
|$5,831
|Average
|$2,929
|$4,105
|$4,859
|Rough
|$2,337
|$3,291
|$3,887
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,588
|$5,030
|$5,972
|Clean
|$3,310
|$4,645
|$5,512
|Average
|$2,754
|$3,876
|$4,593
|Rough
|$2,198
|$3,107
|$3,674
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,634
|$6,436
|$7,615
|Clean
|$4,275
|$5,944
|$7,029
|Average
|$3,557
|$4,960
|$5,857
|Rough
|$2,839
|$3,975
|$4,685
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,297
|$5,960
|$7,048
|Clean
|$3,964
|$5,504
|$6,506
|Average
|$3,298
|$4,592
|$5,421
|Rough
|$2,632
|$3,681
|$4,337
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 6 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,076
|$4,185
|$4,911
|Clean
|$2,838
|$3,865
|$4,533
|Average
|$2,361
|$3,225
|$3,777
|Rough
|$1,885
|$2,585
|$3,022
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,959
|$5,524
|$6,549
|Clean
|$3,652
|$5,102
|$6,045
|Average
|$3,039
|$4,257
|$5,037
|Rough
|$2,425
|$3,412
|$4,029
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 6 s Touring Plus 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,110
|$5,602
|$6,579
|Clean
|$3,791
|$5,174
|$6,073
|Average
|$3,155
|$4,317
|$5,061
|Rough
|$2,518
|$3,460
|$4,048
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,453
|$4,821
|$5,715
|Clean
|$3,186
|$4,452
|$5,275
|Average
|$2,651
|$3,715
|$4,396
|Rough
|$2,116
|$2,978
|$3,516