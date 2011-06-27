Used 2010 Mazda 6 Consumer Reviews
Puzzled
I am puzzled by the reviewers who say the 4Cyl is underpowered,and or they cant get comfortable in the car,My question is,Didnt they drive the car before their purchase?I certainly did,and although the 4Cyl is no rocketship,i find it to be perfectly suited to my needs,Comfort wise its no Lincoln or cadillac,but again it is as comfortable for my Stature as any other car in its class.Excellent value for the $$$,Drive it live with it for a hour or two,if its not for u dont buy it,if its Power u want go 6 Cyl,In closing dont Buy hamburger and then complain it doesnt taste like steak!,
First Mazda Ever Is Best Car I Ever Had!
Watch problems with low beam bulbs. Otherwise, no problems with 105K miles on it. Drive it to work each day 40 miles with no probs. Bought it used for $13,000 with 28K on odometer from Agawam, Mass. dealer. Brought to Connecticut, Would buy this car again despite light bulbs blowing out a lot. Great car and no need to pay expensive upcharges for Toyota or Honda when you can have a Mazda for less. Way better car than Nissan Hyundai Kia Subaru or any of the other Asian marques. Update: Car now just turned 114K. No problems. Changed brakes (from originals?). Put on 4 new tires. This is my 2nd set since owning the car. The headlight bulbs haven't burned out for a while. I'm grateful. A very reliable car. Doesn't fall apart like Nissans, Hyundais, Kia, or Subaru.
Great car, if you like large
I ended up turning in my leased '07 Mazda6 I sport value. That was a very nice car that I could have driven for another 3-5 years. But, with the zero interest loans on purchase of the new 2010 Mazda6 I decided to get one. This model has a few more features (auxillary audio input and rear spoiler) than the '07 model and is a bit quieter (less road and engine noise) and a bit more powerful engine for same gas mileage.
Great car for the money
If you are looking for a classy midsize vehicle. Look no further . The drive train is bullet proof and dependable. Very easy and economical to maintain. If you are looking for a Mercedes ride, buy a Mercedes. This is a sold performing mid-size vehicle. After 6 years the car rides like new. Besides brakes, tires and oil changes, no mechanical issues. Still only Japanese car with German engineering quality. This car takes a licking and keeps on ticking.
I love it!
So far I'm very pleased with the purchase. I'm still getting used to the advanced features. I guess I simply didn't know that a car could contain this much useful technology after driving a Hyundai Santa Fe for a few years.
