Estimated values
2009 Mazda 5 Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,015
|$3,512
|$4,459
|Clean
|$1,927
|$3,357
|$4,243
|Average
|$1,751
|$3,048
|$3,810
|Rough
|$1,576
|$2,739
|$3,377
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 5 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,696
|$3,023
|$3,863
|Clean
|$1,622
|$2,890
|$3,675
|Average
|$1,474
|$2,624
|$3,300
|Rough
|$1,326
|$2,358
|$2,925
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 5 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,754
|$2,900
|$3,629
|Clean
|$1,677
|$2,772
|$3,452
|Average
|$1,524
|$2,517
|$3,100
|Rough
|$1,372
|$2,261
|$2,748
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 5 Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,177
|$3,777
|$4,790
|Clean
|$2,082
|$3,610
|$4,558
|Average
|$1,893
|$3,278
|$4,092
|Rough
|$1,703
|$2,945
|$3,627