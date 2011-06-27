Used 2009 Mazda 5 Consumer Reviews

Love my mazda 5 Paul , 10/25/2015 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) 40 of 41 people found this review helpful So after reading several reviews on the mazda 5, ie, shocks struts and tire wear, not much else was negative. Bought my 2009 mazda 5, and immediately changed the tires to 215/50 ZR17 ( changed speedometer by 1 mph ), this gave a much better and smoother ride, also installed top of the line Bilsten shocks and struts. I'm at 38K on the tires with about 50% tread left, wearing even with normal tire rotations, and two alighnments. No other issues at all. I purchased the car with 88K, from the original owner that had all service records ( 3 sets of tires and shocks ), I am at 130K on the car, and other than the normal recommended service, it has been Great. Commute 80 miles Daily. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Yes vhabiru , 07/14/2014 22 of 23 people found this review helpful After about 2 years with the 5, I'm still really happy. We sold the sedan and bought the 5 when we realized we were having a second chlid. It's been really great and at no point have I had a second thought about the purchase. I only wish I had bought the manual and not the auto, but my wife was not keen to have the extra task of shifting in addition to keeping the kids happy. Overall, a solid A. I would definitely buy again.

Summer Love, Winters Hate. Heart of a 3 mazdarx75 , 10/08/2014 Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I have Mazda5 09 GT model. I love the styling inside and out on my GT model. Very functional for my family of 4 and a dog. Option for 6 is great when needed as long as it is the exception. There is no trunk space with all 6 seats used. Does everything I need in the summer but when cold weather hits, I think of getting rid of it every winter. The power locking assist mechanism on the sliding doors will not work in cold or freezing temps. Took to Mazda and all they did was lube the door latch. Problem did not go away. Door keeps trying to lock even when I am driving. Not a safe feeling when driving and kids are back there. So this is my 8th winter with this Van and to make both doors close, I cannot wash it till spring. (Wash only bottom half of door, so not to get water inside the door) Had to change the top engine mount at 60000 miles when the hydraulic fluid leaked out. Thought it was engine but just the fluid inside the mount. Mazda said it was normal to change these mounts! This was the first engine mount I had to change EVER! Also changed all the shocks and struts. Mazda could have beefed up the suspension a bit since they put a mini-mini Van for 6 on a compact chassis from a Mazda 3. Not recommended if commuting with more than 4 adults every day. Still driving it and still love it and hate it. Year 6 now, still runs good and no troubles except the above. I only wash the bottom half of the doors which helps it close properly in winter. It is a good mini school bus! Year 8 now, still runs good and reliable. Sway bar bushings wore out and makes grinding noise in summer when hot going over speed bumps. Thought it was the struts but was only the bushings. So go that repaired when the ball joints wore out. This was making the front tires inner tread wear out fast. Rust is showing fast now around the back fenders also. We bought a 2010 Ford Explorer last year and was having to fix some minor issues every 2-3 weeks. This made the Mazda5 look good. Just sold the Ford, and never again. Now looking for a TOYOTA. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Exactly What I wanted spewgilist , 11/28/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my 2009 Mazda 5 GT new after stumbling on the model while looking for a car that would provide a comfortable ride for 4 adults and let me carry all the things for which I normally have to have a mini-van. I wanted sliding rear doors, I wanted captain's chairs, I wanted a leather interior and heated seats and a few other amenities to which I have become accustomed and I was able to get them all in the GT for around $10-$15K less than a regular minivan. I've had the car for 4 years now and I have put over 76K miles on it and I still love it and find it an incredibly versatile and reliable car.