Estimated values
2007 Mazda 5 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,436
|$1,980
|$2,298
|Clean
|$1,358
|$1,872
|$2,165
|Average
|$1,202
|$1,655
|$1,900
|Rough
|$1,046
|$1,439
|$1,635
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 5 Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,795
|$2,467
|$2,859
|Clean
|$1,698
|$2,332
|$2,694
|Average
|$1,503
|$2,062
|$2,364
|Rough
|$1,308
|$1,793
|$2,034
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 5 Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,383
|$2,127
|$2,555
|Clean
|$1,308
|$2,010
|$2,408
|Average
|$1,158
|$1,778
|$2,113
|Rough
|$1,008
|$1,546
|$1,818
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 5 Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,695
|$2,348
|$2,729
|Clean
|$1,603
|$2,220
|$2,571
|Average
|$1,419
|$1,963
|$2,256
|Rough
|$1,235
|$1,706
|$1,941
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 5 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,500
|$2,269
|$2,712
|Clean
|$1,419
|$2,145
|$2,556
|Average
|$1,256
|$1,897
|$2,243
|Rough
|$1,093
|$1,649
|$1,930