Used 2007 Mazda 5 Consumer Reviews
Zoom zoom
I was looking at Toyota RAV4 when I discovered the Mazda 5. This is a much better value and more practica. The RAV4's back seat is barely accessible and has no leg room. Mazda 5 2nd row movable captains chairs are so much better. I love the leather seats. The zippy feel on the road is great too. I have no regrets. My husband is happy too.
Drives about as well as a sport sedan
Handling on this euro-popular van is as good as it gets in a six seater. We got this for the flexibility it offers. We only occasionally haul 5 or 6 around, but we do like the pickup sized rear space for the home center runs. With a little padded plywood, we plan to use the back as a foul-weather shelter when camping. If you drive a manual, skip the auto and you'll enjoy a perkier driving experience.
Initial Impressions vs Expectations
After 6 weeks of ownership, my impressions confirmed what Consumer Reports said about the Mazda 5 w/Auto. The car rides and drives like a sports wagon with plenty of pick-up when carrying 1-2 passengers. Mazda's build quality, amenities, and overall workmanship are outstanding for such a low priced car (around $19k MSRP). The car has all the features of our much more expensive 2004 RX330 except for leather seats and wood grain inserts. After 1020 miles and several fill-ups, our mileage for mixed driving averaged 23.6 MPG, just as predicted by CU. We replaced the overly tall radio antenna with a shorter one for $10. We do miss having an arm rest for the front passenger.
Best Compromise
This car is great! We have had ours for 3 months now, and have no regrets. We have the manual transmission and get 27/32 MPG. I am 25 with a wife and 9 month old, and my wife and I both love the car. I love the big horsepower 4 cylinder, great on gas but still plenty of pickup. Very versatile.
I call it my Princess and Pea car.
The Mazda5 wears low profile tires. When I bought my car I was naive and thought I could just change them out for full size tires. Nope. That’s how the car is built. Because of the low to ground factor it scrapes on things normal cars would just roll over. I once got completely stuck in a tiny bit of mud and had to be pulled out. It was quite embarrassing. This also means it handles poorly in snow. Maybe different tires would make this a bit better. The cabin is noisy. It quite literally sounds like there’s nothing between you and the engine. This is perhaps one of my biggest pet peeves about the car. There is a third row. So the Mazda5 does technically seat 6. However, the third row will not comfortably fit any one over five feet tall or with average length legs. The air conditioning and heat take awhile to reach all the way back there. So it’s really not ideal for full time usage. Also, when you have the third row up your trunk area is almost nil. So imagine trying to fit a family of six and Christmas presents from three sets of people in there? Yeah, it’s not pleasant. The gas mileage on the Mazda5 is decent for the size of it. It doesn’t have a large tank, so that’s unfortunate. I don’t have specific numbers but currently it’s around $35.00 to fill from around ¼ tank. My daughter was driving about half an hour one way to work, three days a week and one hour once a week to dance class and this took most of the tank. The Mazda5 uses the computerized key fob with the jack knife style key. These cost roughly $300 to replace. My car only came with one. So I always freak out about people losing or breaking the key. I like the jack knife style, but I don’t like the price tag on the computer fob. So, you may be asking what do I like? I don’t actually hate everything about this car. I like the side sliding doors, those are nice. My particular Mazda5 came with a DVD player and wireless headphones, so that is great for trips. It also has a six CD changer, which I personally appreciate very very much. I like the seat adjustments, the lumbar support is probably my favorite. There are lots of cup holders, if you’ve ever had a car where there wasn’t enough you can understand why this makes me happy. There’s one for each seat, one in each front door and an extra one in the middle of the 2nd row. SO MANY CUPS!! So there’s my short and to the point review. Don’t buy the Mazda5 if you need all six seats every day. Don’t buy a Mazda5 if you like to drive through mud. Do buy it if you value cup holders!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 5
Related Used 2007 Mazda 5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6