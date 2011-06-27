Used 2007 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews

Luxury rediscovered by Lincoln Finally Shirley , 11/29/2006 19 of 20 people found this review helpful This new Navigator feels as if it is floating when driven. The interior is much more user friendly and very accommodating to ALL passengers. The sound system is almost studio quality. Sirius is definitely a plus. I love the larger DVD screen. Everything about this Navigator is top of the line. Report Abuse

Reliable, big and comfortable SUV Costa , 02/21/2016 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful We currently have 130k miles and no major problems. The car has been very well maintained its entire life. The rear air suspension was a problem, but if you convert it to a normal suspension you can bypass the ongoing problems of an air suspension once it gets older. It is very large and comfortable and still feels like a new vehicle. It is smooth and quite and the acceleration is good for such a large vehicle, as you would expect it does not handle like a car but I think it handles fairly well for a giant SUV. We have the 4WD version so our MPG may not be as good as a RWD model but even still it is not bad for this size vehicle. We average around 15 MPG in mixed driving but on highway trips it can get around 20 MPG. It drives great on the highway in the rain. We have never towed with it but like the fact that the tow package is cover with a plastic cover in the back bumper so you don't see the tow hitch or wires. Even though its a 2007 I still think it looks good outside and inside, the interior does not feel dated, plus it has all the features you could want, even heated and cooled front seats. My wife has a new smaller 3 row SUV but doesn't mind driving the Navigator and likes being a passenger in it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

New Lincoln Navigator Owner Mastro , 12/29/2008 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Purchased our 2007 Lincoln Navigator 14 months ago. Test drove every large SUV, but Navigator blows all others away. Runs on regular gas. V8 is smooth and powerful yet the ride is amazingly smooth and quiet, you will not believe its really a truck! Massive interior space that is luxurious and comfortable. Power 3rd row folding seat is a very convenient feature which we use whenever we make runs to Lowes, Home Depot, etc. Power fold running boards have worked without any problems even through tough NJ winter. Able to handle rain, snow, and ice with confidence. Currently have over 22000 miles with impeccable dependability. Impressive vehicle that frequently receives compliments Report Abuse

Love my NAV but it loves GAS john79 , 02/22/2010 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Did a ton of research before buying and its one thing to read specs/view pics online and another to actually get into a vehicle. I was a little on the fence about front grill styling, didn't seem to have the "wow factor". When you actually sit and drive this SUV you will see how it simply beats out all others. I really love this truck in all aspects. If youre concerned about gas - you should be. I average 12 city/16 freeway. HOWEVER....I live in Central Texas and the weather is usually fair. If you drive with the windows down 1/4 way, with no HVAC, gas mileage shoots up to 15-16 City and 18-19 highway!! Not bad for such a large SUV. Report Abuse