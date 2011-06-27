Estimated values
2007 Lincoln Navigator Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,792
|$5,400
|$6,297
|Clean
|$3,543
|$5,039
|$5,865
|Average
|$3,043
|$4,316
|$5,003
|Rough
|$2,543
|$3,593
|$4,140
Estimated values
2007 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,887
|$5,744
|$6,778
|Clean
|$3,631
|$5,360
|$6,314
|Average
|$3,119
|$4,591
|$5,385
|Rough
|$2,606
|$3,823
|$4,456
Estimated values
2007 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,128
|$6,063
|$7,141
|Clean
|$3,856
|$5,658
|$6,651
|Average
|$3,312
|$4,846
|$5,673
|Rough
|$2,768
|$4,035
|$4,695
Estimated values
2007 Lincoln Navigator Luxury 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,141
|$2,411
|$2,568
|Clean
|$2,000
|$2,250
|$2,393
|Average
|$1,718
|$1,927
|$2,041
|Rough
|$1,436
|$1,604
|$1,689