Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Consumer Reviews

2nd MKT and still love it
Fred Chandler, 11/25/2018
Reserve 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I compared this to other similar brands and kept telling myself that my MKT had this or that but this brand doesn't but I can live without it. (Space, refrigerator, adaptive cruise, ride, fuel economy, etc. etc.) Eventually I decided I can have everything I want at a good price, so I bought the MKT again........
Nice Ride !!!
Driver, 02/06/2020
Reserve 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
This car is roomy,rides great ,quiet,eco boost acceleration.This vehicle is designed for long road trips it is a definite touring vehicle.
