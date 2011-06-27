  1. Home
Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Consumer Reviews

2nd MKT and still love it

Fred Chandler, 11/25/2018
Reserve 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I compared this to other similar brands and kept telling myself that my MKT had this or that but this brand doesn't but I can live without it. (Space, refrigerator, adaptive cruise, ride, fuel economy, etc. etc.) Eventually I decided I can have everything I want at a good price, so I bought the MKT again........

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Nice Ride !!!

Driver, 02/06/2020
Reserve 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is roomy,rides great ,quiet,eco boost acceleration.This vehicle is designed for long road trips it is a definite touring vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
