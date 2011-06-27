Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKT Premiere 4dr Wagon (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,630
|$25,424
|$27,481
|Clean
|$23,107
|$24,857
|$26,853
|Average
|$22,061
|$23,723
|$25,599
|Rough
|$21,015
|$22,589
|$24,344
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,692
|$27,821
|$30,256
|Clean
|$25,123
|$27,200
|$29,566
|Average
|$23,986
|$25,959
|$28,185
|Rough
|$22,848
|$24,718
|$26,803