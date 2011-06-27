Used 2001 Lincoln Continental Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,660
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,660
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,660
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/460 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,660
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle41.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,660
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,660
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,660
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,660
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,660
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,660
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,660
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,660
Maximum cargo capacity19 cu.ft.
Length208.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3848 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19 cu.ft.
Height56 in.
EPA interior volume101 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.7 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,660
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Charcoal Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Ivory Parchment Clearcoat TC
  • Pearl Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • White PS Clearcoat Metallic TC
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Aqua Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Parchment
  • Light Graphite
  • Deep Charcoal
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,660
P225/60R16 97H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,660
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,660
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
