Used 2001 Lincoln Continental Consumer Reviews
Best Car I Have Ever Driven
I currently drive a 2001 Lincoln Continental, and I plan to own the car until it dies. It is such a reliable vehicle that also has a great level of performance. Despite the fact that it is a Lincoln, I compare it to a Cadillac because the Cadillacs were always known for their performance while Lincolns were known mostly for their comfort level. This is a great vehicle for people of all ages, but unlike its counterpart Town Car, the Continental appeals a lot more to a younger man like me due to its torque and smaller size. Discontinuing this model was one of the worst mistakes Ford ever made. The car got better as the years went on. Imagine what a 2010 Lincoln Continental would look like.
2001 Lincoln Continental
very nice car a true top of the line American Sedan. Lots of power and its smooth. The 275hp v8 is nice prem fuel is recommended but with the knock sensors on every cylinder its not needed 87 octane is fine. I went with the goodyear tires. and a K&N air filter I am getting 21mpg.
One of the Last Continentals
Bought it used with 19k on it. A wonderful car. Got some cracks about driving an "old man's" car, but I don't care. Just hit the pedal and leave those people behind. 32V8 really puts out thrust. Absolutely no flaws, rattles, anything. I will be in this car for a long, long time.
Golden Girl's Lincoln
When my husband purchased this care for me, I was surprised, I put the car on the highway the same day...I was impressed about the performance and gas mileage, it handled the road very well. When my husband is driving, I feel like I'm sitting in the living room, not to mention I'm five eleven (Head room a plus). Our kids enjoy the space in the back seat and the pull down cup console. Just unbelivable. I thought it was a granny car, but I soon found out...This is the car for me. My husband is searching for one for himself.
Great ride
Transmission worked great till one day just completely went out 1900.00 to repair. 145,000 miles
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Continental
Related Used 2001 Lincoln Continental info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator