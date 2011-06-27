Used 2000 Lincoln Continental Consumer Reviews

eric , 02/25/2016 4dr Sedan

I bought this cream put for the tiny sum of 1600 bucks. it had 130k miles. i took her for an hour test drive and just couldn't find any reason not to buy. i had her for 2 or 3 years and sold her for 1200 bucks to some lucky stiff. first off, the paint and leather are top quality. the v8 was fast for this type of car. if i wasn't careful i was doing 95 on the highway. all i can say is that i had no major repairs at all and she was like driving your living room couch. nice. the gas mileage was great for such a big car as i normally got 27 mpg on the highway and i was doing 80. Now, there are some lil issues to watch out for: DOOR AJAR code - this can be fixed by spraying air into the rear door latches. it works for a month or two and then you had to spray again. a minor inconvenience. i kept my spray bottle under the seat. BATTREY - strange, but if your battery is nearing its life on this car, weird things happen. for me i got a steering fault. i desalt with it for a while because the car started fine. i read about this online and someone said that old batteries do not mix well. the next day i bought a new battery and i never had the issue again. AIR SUSPENSION - every morning the rear would sit low. it would pump up fine though and work all day. i bought a bag online for i think like 80 bucks as i suspected one bag of being leaky. ill tell you what, i couldn't believe how easy it was to swap. no joke, i just jacked her up popped the old one out with a ratchet and new one in. it was a 25 minute job. i really couldn't believe it. I have to say, for the money you can't go wrong. such a nice ride and safe too. i see em all the time from 98-02 with 70-120k miles for 2-3k. you just can't beat the value.