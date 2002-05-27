Used 1990 Lincoln Continental for Sale Near Me

712 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Continental Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 712 listings
  • 1996 Lincoln Continental
    used

    1996 Lincoln Continental

    145,731 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $3,250

    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Gold
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    27,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,999

    $8,108 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Gold
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    34,859 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,992

    $6,347 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    39,043 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $27,565

    $7,958 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Lincoln Continental Select in Black
    used

    2019 Lincoln Continental Select

    14,947 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $29,995

    $4,691 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    9,384 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,795

    $3,507 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    22,799 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,395

    $5,642 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Gold
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    29,231 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $27,999

    $4,762 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Red
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    38,532 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,288

    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Select in Gray
    used

    2018 Lincoln Continental Select

    8,603 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,990

    $3,451 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere in Red
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere

    19,396 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,499

    $2,541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Gray
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    32,652 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,995

    $4,121 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    8,298 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,998

    $3,852 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Red
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    22,478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,979

    $2,972 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere in Silver
    certified

    2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere

    10,673 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,890

    $2,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    39,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,888

    $7,577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    22,164 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,800

    $3,432 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    19,167 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,998

    $3,829 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln Continental searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 712 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Continental
  4. Used 1990 Lincoln Continental

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Continental

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Continental
Overall Consumer Rating
3.510 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (10%)
  • 4
    (40%)
  • 3
    (40%)
  • 2
    (10%)
I love my hunk of junk......
Isoview,05/27/2002
My opinion of the 1990 Lincoln Continental, based on my own sordid experience, would be: It has been one of the worst cars ever from a reliability/maintainability/mechanical standpoint. I have had to replaced almost every major system. The only major component that has not failed is the forward portion of the transmission. The plastic interior molding flakes silver chips constantly and has for years. The sun roof leaks, the engine cuts off for unknown reasons during the spring and summer, the A/C/Heater is stuck permanently on "on", etc.,
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lincoln
Continental
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lincoln Continental info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings