Used 1990 Lincoln Continental Signature Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Continental
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/427.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Length205.1 in.
Curb weight3663 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.0 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
