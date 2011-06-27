  1. Home
Used 1990 Lincoln Continental Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I love my hunk of junk......

Isoview, 05/27/2002
My opinion of the 1990 Lincoln Continental, based on my own sordid experience, would be: It has been one of the worst cars ever from a reliability/maintainability/mechanical standpoint. I have had to replaced almost every major system. The only major component that has not failed is the forward portion of the transmission. The plastic interior molding flakes silver chips constantly and has for years. The sun roof leaks, the engine cuts off for unknown reasons during the spring and summer, the A/C/Heater is stuck permanently on "on", etc.,

Lincoln Lemon

lvnv7777, 09/25/2002
Everything has been replaced somethings 2 times! NO confidence in Lincoln Motor Co.

A real owner of a 1990 continental

kristopher, 01/10/2008
I have been more than happy with my car.. to the point that although I have had no major repair needed the entire time I've owned it, I would not hesitate to have those repairs done.. this has been one of the best cars I've owned..

90 Lincoln California

marycab82, 05/14/2002
Fun to own and drive, replacement parts for it are "cheaply" available very good road car!!

A disaster

John Whitworth, 05/19/2002
Thought a 9 year old quality US car with omly 102k miles would not be a bad decision. How wrong and $7k later - big mistake. Many major problems - too long to list

