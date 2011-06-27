Used 1999 Lexus SC 300 Consumer Reviews

Best Car I've Ever Owned! Renard , 02/28/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful During a period of "unemployment", I decided to try my hand at selling cars. I was sold on the quality and vowed that I would one day own one. I got back into my previous career field and bought not one - but TWO Lexus (Lexi ??). My SC 300 is without a doubt the most luxurious car I've ever owned. It drives like a dream and hasn't been in the shop for anything other than recommended scheduled maintenance. The styling is distinctive and it is a pleasure to drive!! Report Abuse

WHAT A GREAT CAR checkelmann , 05/30/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have had this car for almost 14 years and it has 250,000 miles on it. I love it and so many people have stopped me for years to see if they could buy it. Of course, I said "no". If only Lexus would make a car similar to this SC, I would buy it in a flash. The sports car that they came up with to replace it is too small and too expensive. The IS in my opinion is no comparison at all. This car has "class" and is a dream to drive. I hate giving it up. I am looking hard now to find something that I absolutely love and it is hard. Most of the cars all look alike. I am considering the Audi S5...it is closest in look and seems to have what I like. I would rather drive the Lexus though!

Beautiful Sight to See!!! eagleherc , 09/26/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I just purchased a 1999 SC300 with 141k for a steal. I always thought these cars were nice but WOW. Now that I own one it is amazing the attention I get (and Enjoying every bit of it!!!). I took it to my mechanic and everything checks out, we are working to get her back in top form. After having the Black Exterior buffed out, it has restored a beautiful deep luster. Seats fit like a glove. Stereo is AWESOME!!! Lexus you have won me over. :-)