Used 1999 Lexus SC 300 for Sale Near Me

During a period of "unemployment", I decided to try my hand at selling cars. I was sold on the quality and vowed that I would one day own one. I got back into my previous career field and bought not one - but TWO Lexus (Lexi ??). My SC 300 is without a doubt the most luxurious car I've ever owned. It drives like a dream and hasn't been in the shop for anything other than recommended scheduled maintenance. The styling is distinctive and it is a pleasure to drive!!

