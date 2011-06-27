Used 1999 Lexus SC 300 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.2/453.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear hip Room39.2 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length192.5 in.
Curb weight3560 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Black Onyx
  • Golden Pearl
  • Renaissance Red
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Baroque Red Metallic
  • Angora Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Black
