Vehicle overview

The 2016 Lexus RC luxury coupe fleshes out its presence this year with two more engines available than when the model debuted in 2015. Adventurously styled inside and out, the RC is based on the Lexus IS sedan and benefits from the same revisions to that model. For 2016, the RC 200t is the most affordable RC of them all, with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine generating 241 horsepower and an EPA-rated 26 mpg combined.

The new 2016 Lexus RC 200t is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It, and the V6-powered RC 300, joins the RC 350 for the first time this year.

The four-cylinder engine is offered with rear-wheel drive only, so buyers in need of all-wheel drive will have to turn their attention to the RC 300. It's offered only with all-wheel drive and comes with a 255-horsepower version of the 3.5-liter V6 that comes in the RC 350.

Carried over in all versions is the lovely cabin, which owes nothing to its German rivals in terms of style. As is common with Lexus vehicles, it's replete with high-quality materials and includes terrifically comfortable yet well-bolstered front seats. The car's stiff structure helps give it a ride quality that glides over bumps.

The same beefy structure is also heavy, so the RC is slower than its competition and no quicker than its IS sedan stablemate. In our testing we've found that the RC 350 F Sport's variable-ratio steering is less convincing than the standard steering calibration. Also, the cabin's unusual touchpad-based infotainment controller in navigation-equipped models is overly distracting to use.

Nevertheless, the 2016 Lexus RC 350 deserves your attention as a stylish, well-equipped luxury coupe. It earned a respectable Edmunds "B" rating, though we'd still give the nod to the 2016 Audi A5 and S5 and the 2016 BMW 4 Series in this segment. Elsewhere, the 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe is an appealing domestic option. It's a competitive segment to be sure, and the additions to the RC lineup will only enhance its appeal, especially at the lower price points.