2017 Lexus RC 350 Review
Pros & Cons
- Interior craftsmanship is excellent
- The ride quality will provide hours of comfortable touring
- Smooth power from the V6 engine
- Precise steering in standard form
- Overall performance comes up short against rivals
- Infotainment interface is difficult to operate
- Tiny backseats are small even for children
Which RC 350 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
Hampered by middling performance, the 2017 Lexus RC 350 falls well short of the benchmark set by many of its rivals. Yes, it's comfortable and stylish, but you'd be better served by other luxury sport coupes.
Also, controlling the navigation and entertainment features through the Remote Touchpad is an exercise in frustration. Further hurting the RC's chances of becoming a top pick is the lack of storage and cargo space. If all you're after is a stylish and comfortable luxury coupe, the RC 350 may satisfy. But overall we think other luxury sport coupes will deliver a better all-around experience.
2017 Lexus RC 350 models
The 2017 Lexus RC 350 is the most powerful version of the RC luxury sport coupe. It's supported by the less expensive RC 200t and RC 300 versions. Standard features are mostly identical among these variants, with the engine the most significant difference. The RC 350 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (306 horsepower, 277 lb-ft of torque) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission for rear-wheel-drive models. A six-speed automatic comes with all-wheel-drive versions.
Standard feature highlights include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, power front seats, heated seats (AWD only), premium vinyl upholstery, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch color display, voice controls and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio. Also standard is Lexus Enform Service Connect, which provides access to vehicle status and maintenance alerts via a smartphone app.
A number of options packages are offered, although availability can vary depending on where you live. The Premium package adds heated and ventilated front seats and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The Luxury package includes those items plus automatic wipers, perforated leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel (with a heated rim on AWD models) and driver-seat memory settings. The All-Weather package offers headlight washers, windshield wiper de-icer, water-repellent front door windows and a supplementary electric cabin heater.
The Navigation package adds a console-mounted touchpad controller, a navigation system, upgraded voice controls and smartphone app integration (including Destination Search, Yelp, Pandora and iHeartRadio). The Navigation/Mark Levinson package adds a 17-speaker surround-sound audio system.
The F Sport package pads on appearance items such as a mesh grille and a unique front fascia along with substantive bits including 19-inch wheels with summer (RWD) or all-season (AWD) tires, adaptive sport-tuned suspension dampers, upgraded front brake pads (RWD only) and sport front seats. F Sport models also get perforated leather upholstery and trim, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel (with a heated rim on AWD models), driver-seat memory settings and a special instrument cluster.
Stand-alone options include a sunroof, upgraded headlights, LED foglights, variable-ratio steering with a four-wheel steering system (RWD F Sport only), a limited-slip differential with sport-tuned dampers (RWD F Sport only), adaptive cruise control (bundled with a collision mitigation system), and front and rear parking sensors.
Trim tested
Driving3.0
Comfort4.5
Interior2.5
Utility3.0
Technology2.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|3.0
|Comfort
|4.5
|Interior
|2.5
|Utility
|3.0
|Technology
|2.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the RC 350 models:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns you if a collision is imminent and will apply the brakes if you don't act in time.
- Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Traffic Alerts
- Lets you know if there's a vehicle in your blind spot or approaching while you're backing out of a parking space.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- Helps when you need it most with automatic crash notification and roadside assistance.
