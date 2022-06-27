What is the RC F?

On its face, the Lexus RC F is a two-plus-two luxury coupe with a big, burly V8 under the hood. The only problem is the RC F doesn't seem to know if it wants to be a luxury GT with big power or an out-and-out sports car. Since its introduction in 2015, Lexus has consistently tried to push that needle toward the performance end of the spectrum. It gave us a Track Edition with less weight and slightly sharper handling in 2019, and for 2022 it gave us a slightly less hardcore RC F Fuji Speedway Edition.

However, none of the changes those special editions made have ever remedied the RC F's main issue: its weight. The RC F is built via a combination of three different platforms, and this Frankensteinian approach to building the RC F limited dynamically it from Day One. As a result, it falls flat when compared to rivals like the Audi RS 5 and BMW M4. But the RC F offers something those cars don't. The 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 under the hood is less of an engine and more of a musical instrument that you play with your right foot, and if a soulful soundtrack is what you're after, the RC F is the only car in its category that will give it to you.

There have been reports that a new RC F is on the way, and it seems likely it would arrive for the 2024 model year. As a result, we expect Lexus to keep the changes to the 2023 RC F to a minimum. Maybe there will be a limited-edition model and some changes to equipment levels, but beyond that, we expect the RC F to be the same as it ever was. We just hope the next car, whenever it comes, keeps that sonorous V8.