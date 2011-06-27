Estimated values
2016 Lexus RC 350 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,617
|$27,788
|$30,978
|Clean
|$23,584
|$26,626
|$29,681
|Average
|$21,518
|$24,303
|$27,089
|Rough
|$19,452
|$21,980
|$24,497
Estimated values
2016 Lexus RC 350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,354
|$26,406
|$29,475
|Clean
|$22,374
|$25,302
|$28,242
|Average
|$20,414
|$23,095
|$25,775
|Rough
|$18,454
|$20,887
|$23,309