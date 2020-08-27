Used 2018 Lexus RC 350 for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Navigation System Moonroof W/Power Tilt/Slide Sun/Moonroof Front & Rear Intuitive Parking Assist Pre-Collision System Led Fog Lamps Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Caviar This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This 2017 Lexus RC has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2017 Lexus RC: The Lexus RC operates in a field that includes the BMW 435i, Mercedes-Benz C350 and Audi A5. At nearly every turn, the RC out performs one or all, be it in standard features, pricing, or outright performance. Lexus understands the competitive nature of the luxury sport coupe segment and the RC is poised to dominate. Strengths of this model include available technology, luxurious cabin, performance oriented RC F, and Wide array of powertrain options All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHHE5BC6H5016791

Stock: H5016791

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020