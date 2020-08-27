Used 2018 Lexus RC 350 for Sale Near Me
- 14,432 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,061$7,761 Below Market
Harper Audi - Knoxville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSZ5BC0J5008573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,602 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,719
Hendrick BMW - Charlotte / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 6,602 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Nav System, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, REAR SPOILER.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESF SPORT PACKAGE W/SUMMER TIRES F Sport front fascia, grille and exterior badging, drive mode select w/customizable drive mode, two-piece front brake rotors w/high-friction brake pads w/black brake calipers, Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM) w/Sport Mode and active sound control, T145/70D18 Aluminum Spare Tire, Black Headliner, LFA Inspired Instrumentation, Glove Box w/Key, Silver Performance Trim, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, F SPORT logo, F Sport Shift Knob, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Outside Mirrors w/Memory, reverse tilt, Driver Seat Memory, Stainless Steel Door Sills, Lexus logo, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), F Sport-Tuned Adaptive Variable Suspension, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE dynamic navigation (complimentary for three years of ownership), dynamic voice recognition, color multimedia display, enhanced voice command, remote touchpad, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging (complimentary traffic and weather), Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination , Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash CD/DVD & Navigation, 10 speakers, Bluetooth 3.0 w/automatic phonebook download capabilities HD Radio w/iTunes tagging and complimentary traffic and weatherHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RC 350 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHZ5BC6J5018762
Stock: 101714A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 9,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,989
AutoNation Ford Frisco - Frisco / Texas
Black Line Special Edition W/Summer Tires Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Moonroof W/Power Tilt/Slide Sun/Moonroof Front & Rear Intuitive Parking Assist Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim Caviar This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2018 Lexus RC RC 350 F Sport is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Ford Frisco. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Lexus RC RC 350 F Sport. The 2018 Lexus exterior is finished in a breathtaking Caviar, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Black interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RC 350 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHZ5BC8J5019041
Stock: J5019041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 62,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,300$733 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!!! One Owner Vehicle - F SPORT - Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Navigation - Power Seats - Sunroof - Premium Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Premium Sound - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSZ5BC5J5008777
Stock: U200982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 25,417 milesDelivery Available*
$41,990
Carvana - Miami - Miami / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHZ5BC8J5018164
Stock: 2000619442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 18,911 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,988
Nissan of Gadsden - Gadsden / Alabama
To insure that we price our vehicles at the most competitive prices, we do a market analysis before listing all of our pre- owned vehicles. This hopefully encourages the maximum exposure for our dealership and helps you the shopper by doing the research for you. *To receive the Dealer Finance Incentive of $750 you must finance through one of Nissan of Gadsden's lenders and complete your retail installment contract at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHZ5BC7J5018804
Stock: 20K256A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 29,162 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,977$5,351 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** F SPORT*** BLOWOUT PRICES!!!!*** EXCELLENT CONDITION*** Like New 2017 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT. Bad or No Credit Fast approval guarantee. Equipped with Backup Camera & Navigation System. Bluetooth. Push to start ignition. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Sunroof. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Vehicle had a precious accident. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact ODED HAIMS at 954-981-2121 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BCXH5008179
Stock: 008179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 24,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,859$2,960 Below Market
Roger Dean Chevrolet - West Palm Beach / Florida
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, BACK UP CAMERA, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, LEATHER, RECENT TRADE, LOCAL TRADE, DEALER SERVICED, RC 350, 2D Coupe, 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V, 8-Speed Automatic with Direct Shift, RWD, Silver, Alloy wheels, Back-Up Monitor w/Dynamic Grid Lines, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power driver seat. 2017 Lexus RC 350 RWD Silver Recent Arrival! Odometer is 991 miles below market average! Roger Dean Chevrolet West Palm Beach, a new and used car dealer, strives to give you the best car-buying experience you've ever had! We are family owned and operated, and have been open at our West Palm Beach location for 48 years. We are conveniently located near Fort Pierce and Boca Raton.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC5H5017852
Stock: C20078A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 20,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,500$4,067 Below Market
Lexus of Route 10 - Whippany / New Jersey
**Car Fax 2019 Top-Rated Dealer**, F-Sport Package, Navigation, Back Up Camera,Balance of Lexus Warranty Applies, Our Inventory Changes Daily Call Ahead for Availability or New Arriving Models.** Car Sold Cosmetically As-Is**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BCXH5017040
Stock: LU2307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 18,003 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,491
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Navigation System Moonroof W/Power Tilt/Slide Sun/Moonroof Front & Rear Intuitive Parking Assist Pre-Collision System Led Fog Lamps Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Caviar This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This 2017 Lexus RC has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2017 Lexus RC: The Lexus RC operates in a field that includes the BMW 435i, Mercedes-Benz C350 and Audi A5. At nearly every turn, the RC out performs one or all, be it in standard features, pricing, or outright performance. Lexus understands the competitive nature of the luxury sport coupe segment and the RC is poised to dominate. Strengths of this model include available technology, luxurious cabin, performance oriented RC F, and Wide array of powertrain options All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC6H5016791
Stock: H5016791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- certified
2017 Lexus RC 35054,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,977$4,626 Below Market
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
L/CERTIFIED!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! 4 NEW TIRES!!! NEW FRONT BRAKE PADS/ROTORS!!! FSPORT PACKAGE!!! NAVIGATION!!! INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!!! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! This Vehicle is L/Certified with Warranty Coverage up to 6 years from the Date of first use and Unlimited Miles!! You will also receive Complimentary Scheduled maintenance for the next 2 years or 20,000 miles!! With 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption services. Peace of mind that extends beyond the vehicle’s original warranty. That’s not all!! It has been through a rigorous 161 point SAFETY and QUALITY inspection! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for. *SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary 90-day trial subscription included)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BCXH5007372
Stock: LP200482
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 35,287 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$33,995$2,652 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. **F SPORT PACKAGE**MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**FULLY LOADED CAR**Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Cooled Seats, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound, Adaptive Variable Suspension, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Back-Up Monitor w/Dynamic Grid Lines, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Seat Memory, F Sport Front Fender Badges, F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim, F Sport Package w/Summer Tires, F Sport Shift Knob, Glove Box w/Key, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, High-Friction Brake Pads, Lexus Enform App Suite, Lexus Enform Destinations, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Moonroof w/Power Tilt/Slide, Navigation System, Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, Power Front Sport Seats w/Contrast Stitching, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash DVD/CD, Silver Performance Trim, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 19" x 8" F SPORT Alloy. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Lexus RC 350 2D Coupe 350 RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC9H5015764
Stock: 32375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 48,515 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,990$2,497 Below Market
Lexus of Route 10 - Whippany / New Jersey
**Car Fax 2019 Top-Rated Dealer**, F-Sport Package, All Wheel Drive, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Mark Levinson Audio, Balance of Lexus Warranty Applies.** Car Sold Cosmetically As-Is**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BCXH5007758
Stock: LU2228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 5,988 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,000$2,029 Below Market
CarLotz - Tampa / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHZ5BC7K5019436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,072 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,995
North Park Lexus At Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 21,060 Miles! EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless Start, REAR SPOILER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEAluminum Wheels Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESF SPORT PACKAGE W/SUMMER TIRES active sound control, T145/70D18 Aluminum Spare Tire, Black Headliner, F Sport Front Fender Badges, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Glove Box w/Key, Silver Performance Trim, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, F SPORT logo, F Sport Shift Knob, High-Friction Brake Pads, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Driver Seat Memory, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), SPORT+ driving mode, NAVIGATION SYSTEM enhanced voice command, touchpad RTI, Bluetooth 3.0 automatic phonebook download capabilities and Lexus Inside, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination w/one year trial subscriptionWHO WE ARENorth Park Lexus at Dominion is an Elite of Lexus dealership in San Antonio and the first resort-style luxury dealership in the nation. Everyone at Lexus Dominion is committed to providing our guests with the highest level of customer service. Experience Amazing at North Park Lexus at Dominion, the premier Lexus dealership serving San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes and beyond!Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC1H5015998
Stock: LD5015998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 1,608 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,998$490 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Premium Triple-Beam Led Headlamps Moonroof W/Power Tilt/Slide Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Sun/Moonroof Front & Rear Intuitive Parking Assist Navigation System Rear Spoiler Accessory Package F Sport Heated Steering Wheel W/Paddle Shifters Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Circuit Red; F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim F Sport Black Brake Calipers F Sport Package Nebula Gray Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2019 Lexus RC RC 350 F SPORT is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. Get a complete and detailed history at no charge on this wonderfully maintained pre-owned vehicle. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. When all factors are equal, choose a vehicle equipped with a factory warranty like this gently driven gem. They say beauty is on the inside and once you experience the unbelievable options in this Lexus RC, you'll agree that this is one beautiful vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus RC RC 350 F SPORT. Let's be honest, not everyone wants to set a course blindly into the dark. For those of us that don't, there are vehicles like this with stellar navigation systems. The brand new set of tires means that you will be able to drive off the lot without hesitation. You can drive off in the Lexus RC RC 350 F SPORT feeling safe and confident with these new tires. This extraordinary find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone who understands automotive magic. The upgraded wheels on this Lexus RC offer an improved ride and an attractive accent to the vehicle. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHZ5BCXK5021763
Stock: K5021763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 7,062 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,323$765 Below Market
Perry Ford of National City - National City / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. RWD 20/28 City/Highway MPG Red 350 F SportEvery pre-owned vehicle comes with a Perry Promise of one month 2,000 mile powertrain warranty!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHZ5BCXK5021231
Stock: 890650A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 23,547 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,995
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! L/ Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Very Nice, ONLY 23,547 Miles! Nav System, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Monitor, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless Start. . Call Us Today!OPTION PACKAGESF SPORT PACKAGE W/SUMMER TIRES active sound control, T145/70D18 Aluminum Spare Tire, Black Headliner, F Sport Front Fender Badges, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Glove Box w/Key, Silver Performance Trim, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, F SPORT logo, F Sport Shift Knob, High-Friction Brake Pads, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Driver Seat Memory, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), SPORT+ driving mode, NAVIGATION SYSTEM enhanced voice command, touchpad RTI, Bluetooth 3.0 automatic phonebook download capabilities and Lexus Inside, Lexus Enform DestinationsPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyWHY BUY FROM USOur passion is providing you with a world-class Lexus ownership experience. Lexus has awarded us with the Elite of Lexus award every year since 1995. We set the bar in provided an elevated level of service to our clients. Lexus shoppers and owners enjoy personal delivery of their vehicle of interest to their local doorstep, loaner cars available in our service department with an appointment, full cafe equipped with wireless Internet and a massage room with waterfall.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC9H5016168
Stock: L5016168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
