Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Torrance - Torrance / California

Luxury Package Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Moonroof W/Power Tilt/Slide Wheels: 19" Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Park Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Perf Leather-Trimmed Seat Mat. W/Contrast Stitch Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Ford Torrance today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2015 Lexus RC 350 . This Lexus includes: LUXURY PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Lane Departure Warning Cooled Front Seat(s) Power Mirror(s) Lane Keeping Assist Heated Steering Wheel Intermittent Wipers Seat Memory Adjustable Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) Blind Spot Monitor Power Folding Mirrors Rain Sensing Wipers NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO HD Radio CD Player Back-Up Camera AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Satellite Radio Premium Sound System OBSIDIAN MOONROOF W/POWER TILT/SLIDE BLACK, PERF LEATHER-TRIMMED SEAT MAT. W/CONTRAST STITCH Leather Seats PARK ASSIST Rear Parking Aid WHEELS: 19 Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The CARFAX report for this 2015 Lexus RC 350 highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. Quality and prestige abound with this Lexus RC 350 . A Lexus with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This RC 350 was gently driven and it shows. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus RC 350 is in a league of its own More information about the 2015 Lexus RC 350: The new Lexus RC 350 operates in a field that includes the BMW 435i, Mercedes-Benz C350 and Audi A5. At nearly every turn, the RC out performs one or all, be it in standard features, pricing, or outright performance. Lexus understands the competitive nature of the luxury sport coupe segment and the RC is poised to dominate. Interesting features of this model are available technology, outright performance, supercar availability in the RC F, Smooth power delivery, and luxurious cabin All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHHE5BC1F5004397

Stock: F5004397

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-07-2020