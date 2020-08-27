Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 18,984 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,995$5,269 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Torrance - Torrance / California
Luxury Package Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Moonroof W/Power Tilt/Slide Wheels: 19" Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Park Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Perf Leather-Trimmed Seat Mat. W/Contrast Stitch Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Ford Torrance today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2015 Lexus RC 350 . This Lexus includes: LUXURY PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Lane Departure Warning Cooled Front Seat(s) Power Mirror(s) Lane Keeping Assist Heated Steering Wheel Intermittent Wipers Seat Memory Adjustable Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) Blind Spot Monitor Power Folding Mirrors Rain Sensing Wipers NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO HD Radio CD Player Back-Up Camera AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Satellite Radio Premium Sound System OBSIDIAN MOONROOF W/POWER TILT/SLIDE BLACK, PERF LEATHER-TRIMMED SEAT MAT. W/CONTRAST STITCH Leather Seats PARK ASSIST Rear Parking Aid WHEELS: 19 Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The CARFAX report for this 2015 Lexus RC 350 highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. Quality and prestige abound with this Lexus RC 350 . A Lexus with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This RC 350 was gently driven and it shows. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus RC 350 is in a league of its own More information about the 2015 Lexus RC 350: The new Lexus RC 350 operates in a field that includes the BMW 435i, Mercedes-Benz C350 and Audi A5. At nearly every turn, the RC out performs one or all, be it in standard features, pricing, or outright performance. Lexus understands the competitive nature of the luxury sport coupe segment and the RC is poised to dominate. Interesting features of this model are available technology, outright performance, supercar availability in the RC F, Smooth power delivery, and luxurious cabin All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC1F5004397
Stock: F5004397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 24,998 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,267$8,422 Below Market
Bryan Ford Lincoln - Bryan / Ohio
Priced Below Market Average!, Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Power Driver's Seat, Local Trade, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Back-Up Monitor w/Dynamic Grid Lines, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash CD w/7" VGA Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" x 8" Fr & 18" x 8.5" Rr Alum Alloy. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Molten Pearl 2015 Lexus RC 350 RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24VOdometer is 20841 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPGBRYAN FORD LINCOLN -- A 7-time Ford Motor Company President's Award winner has been serving the residents of Northwestern Ohio for 21 years!! Where Good Values Mean a Great Deal!!!! Bryan / Ford / Lincoln / Toledo / Fort Wayne / Defiance / car / truck / SUV / Used Dealer. We will deliver your car to you within a 250 mile radius of our store, including, but not limited to Indianapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Louisville, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Youngstown!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC7F5010236
Stock: F0236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 27,834 milesGreat Deal
$24,995$6,077 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
**LOADED**PREMIUM PACKAGE**3.5 V6 GAS**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**MEMORY SYSTEM**Back Up Camera**Leather Seats**Navigation System**Power Door Locks**Alloy Wheels**Power Windows**Power Sun Roof**Cooled Seats**Heated Seats**Power Seats**Premium Sound** 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, 8-Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, CD player, Driver Seat Memory, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Lexus Enform, Mark Levinson Premium Surround System, Moonroof w/Power Tilt/Slide, Navigation System Package, Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio, Park Assist, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash CD/DVD & Navigation, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash CD/DVD & Navigation (NL), Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2015 Lexus RC 350 RWD Luxury Coupe
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC7F5001228
Stock: 30026A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 30,914 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,750$5,127 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2015 Lexus RC 350 2dr 2dr Coupe AWD features a 3.5L V6 24-VALVE 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Obsidian with a Black Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Navigation System Package, Premium Package, 10 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Lexus Enform, Brake assist, Back-Up Camera, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Back-Up Monitor with Dynamic Grid Lines, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Power Front Bucket Seats, NuLuxe Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 19 F-Sport Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BC3F5004147
Stock: 004147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 48,305 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$23,450$3,587 Below Market
Premier Automotive - Dumfries / Virginia
**WE FINANCE** ALL WHEEL DRIVE/ PREMIUM PACKAGE/ NAVIGATION SYSTEM WITH BACK-UP CAMERA/ BLIND SPOT MONITOR/ SUNROOF/ HEATED & VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS/ 19-INCH PREMIUM WHEELS/ BLUETOOTH/ SATELLITE RADIO/ PERSONAL LEASE VEHICLE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BC3F5002754
Stock: PA3635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-04-2019
- 62,957 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,999
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas
CLEAN CARFAX, Rear Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Security System, Heated Mirrors, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Universal Garage Door Opener, WHITE exterior, and BLACK interior. Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS! We at Audi Central Houston take pride at being the top volume Audi dealer in the Great State of Texas (over 10 years running!), as well as being a multi-year winning recipient of Audi's prestigious Magna Society Award-for incredible customer service!! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC3F5002747
Stock: TF5002747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 49,081 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,888
Sport Motor Cars - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC1F5009504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$27,896$3,761 Below Market
Auto City of Virginia - Portsmouth / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC1F5004366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,350 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$27,995
Luxury of Queens - Long Island City / New York
Navigation. Back Up Camera. Quick & Easy Financing!Many Fine Makes and Models to Choose From! We offer free warranty on most of our vehicles! Trade-Ins Welcome! Same Price for Finance and Cash Purchase. Price does not include finance charges, taxes,fees,title and registration. Department of Consumer License #2010751-DCA Phone (718)361-1119. Address 40-16 35 AVE Long Island City NY 11101
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BC1F5004518
Stock: 3633
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,739 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$27,991$2,239 Below Market
Jaguar Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
Low Miles **V6 Engine **Bluetooth **7 in Display** Rearview Camera **Usb/ Ipod Interface** Aux Audio Jack **Satellite/ HD Radio** 10 Speaker Sound System **Power Front Seats **Alloy Wheels** Selectable Drive Modes** LED Headlights**Cruise Control ** Trip Computer** Heated Mirrors** Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control** Power Outlet** Auto-dimming Rearview Mirror** Homelink ** Keyless Start/ Entry **19 City/ 28 Hwy ** WWW.JLRJAX.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC7F5001343
Stock: LH040222A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 28,598 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$30,495$787 Below Market
Lexus of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Luxury Package Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Moonroof W/Power Tilt/Slide Wheels: 19" Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Park Assist Pre-Collision System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Nebula Gray Pearl Playa; Perf Leather-Trimmed Seat Mat. W/Contrast Stitch This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC6F5000670
Stock: F5000670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 15,710 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$33,000$261 Below Market
Courtesy Buick GMC - Birmingham / Alabama
We are THE No Hassle, No Haggle Automotive Dealership. You can expect our No Hassle No Haggle Prices on all brands of New and Used vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BCXF5010876
Stock: D2265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 52,931 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$28,800$945 Below Market
Lexus of Brookfield - Brookfield / Wisconsin
**L/Certified** **Navigation** **Blind Spot Monitor** CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS! Well Maintained with regular maintenance and oil changes! The RC 350 is the perfect combination of luxury and performance. The 3.5 liter V6 Engine provides an impressive 306 horsepower. When you add in the practicality of the All Wheel Drive Drivetrain, it truly is at the top of its class!Completely Loaded w/ Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control w/ Pre-Collision System, Headlamp Washers, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shifters, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Windshield Wiper Deicer, High Intensity Interior Heater, Intuitive Park Assist Sensors, Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof, Backup Camera w/ Predictive Steering Lines, Active Sound Control, LED Foglamps, Adaptive Variable Suspension w/ Sport+ Mode, 10-Speaker Audio System, Bluetooth, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, and more!L/Certified Details: * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * 161 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside AssistanceWe are located 1 block East of the all new Corners of Brookfield, at 20001 W. Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, Wi. At Lexus of Brookfield, we will show your vehicle of choice; explain things in full detail, so you feel comfortable. With the world's finest automobiles, award winning staff, and five star services, why would you buy from anywhere else? *Price excludes tax, title, license, fee's & Napleton Advantage w/ Kahu*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BC6F5004014
Stock: OL9749A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 57,162 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$27,995
North Park Lexus At Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! ONLY 57,162 Miles! RC 350 trim. Heated Seats, Sunroof, NAV, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, F SPORT W/SUMMER TIRES, LED FOG LAMPS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE, MOONROOF W/POWER TILT/SLIDE, PARK ASSIST . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEKeyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Electrochromic rearview mirror.OPTION PACKAGESF SPORT W/SUMMER TIRES T145/70D18 Aluminum Spare Tire, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, lane change assist, F-Sport Front Fender Badges, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Glove Box w/Key, Silver Performance Trim, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, F SPORT logo, F-Sport Shift Knob, High-Friction Brake Pads, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 19" F-Sport, Tires: P235/40R19 Fr & P265/35R19 Rr Summer, Driver Seat Memory, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), F-Sport tuned suspension, Power Front Sport Seats w/Contrast Stitching, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE Touchpad RTI, Electro Multi Vision (EMV) displayMORE ABOUT USNorth Park Lexus at Dominion is an Elite of Lexus dealership in San Antonio and the first resort-style luxury dealership in the nation. Everyone at Lexus Dominion is committed to providing our guests with the highest level of customer service. Experience Amazing at North Park Lexus at Dominion, the premier Lexus dealership serving San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes and beyond!Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC8F5007085
Stock: UD5007085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 10,587 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$33,925
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
F Sport W/Summer Tires Navigation System Package Moonroof W/Power Tilt/Slide Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Park Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) F-Sport Rioja Red; F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2015 Lexus RC 350 is proudly offered by AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers This Lexus RC 350 has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. The interior of this Lexus RC 350 has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. Well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacter's factory warranty. The incredible 2015 Lexus RC 350 is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus RC 350 . Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Lexus RC 350. With new tires, this vehicle is ready for miles and miles of driving. More information about the 2015 Lexus RC 350: The new Lexus RC 350 operates in a field that includes the BMW 435i, Mercedes-Benz C350 and Audi A5. At nearly every turn, the RC out performs one or all, be it in standard features, pricing, or outright performance. Lexus understands the competitive nature of the luxury sport coupe segment and the RC is poised to dominate. Strengths of this model include available technology, outright performance, supercar availability in the RC F, Smooth power delivery, and luxurious cabin All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC3F5004787
Stock: F5004787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 39,778 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetDelivery Available*Good Deal
$28,990$1,250 Below Market
Carvana - San Diego - San Diego / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC6F5002189
Stock: 2000632529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 60,172 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$26,990$2,181 Below Market
Greenway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Orlando / Florida
Recent Arrival! With our Below Market Pricing it saves you Time and Money!, NAVIGATION, POWER MOON ROOF, 4X4, RC 350 F-Sport, 2D Coupe, 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Adaptive Variable Suspension, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim, Front dual zone A/C, F-Sport Front Fender Badges, F-Sport w/Summer Tires, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, High-Friction Brake Pads, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Perf Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shift, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash CD/DVD & Navigation, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Tachometer, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 19" F-Sport. Come to Greenway DODGE and test drive this vehicle today! ** Contactless Purchase**, ** Free Home Drop-off **, ** Free Test Drive at Home **, ** Private Dealership Appointments **, ** Virtual Appointments ** , ** Custom Online Financing **.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BC0F5002601
Stock: T201164A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 9,012 milesDelivery Available*
$32,990
Carvana - Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BC0F5005000
Stock: 2000645604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus RC 350 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RC 350
- 5(48%)
- 4(39%)
- 3(9%)
- 1(4%)
Related Lexus RC 350 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus RX 350 Stockton CA
- Used Lexus NX 300h Reading PA
- Used Lexus NX 300 Bronx NY
- Used Lexus RX 450h Corona CA
- Used Lexus SC 430 Baltimore MD
- Used Lexus IS 350 Melbourne FL
- Used Lexus ES 300h Worcester MA
- Used Lexus ES 350 Melbourne FL
- Used Lexus NX 300h Lakeland FL
- Used Lexus RX 350 Edison NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2017 New Orleans LA
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2013 Pompano Beach FL
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2014 Plano TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.